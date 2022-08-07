How To Choose The Best Dog Food: A Dog Parent's Complete Guide

Below are the basic nutritional requirements to consider before purchase, as suggested by Dr Dilip Sonune, Director of veterinary services.

Regardless of how you proportion your dog's food, it should be a balanced diet consisting of 40% protein, 50% vegetables and 10% starch. It is recommended to feed your dogs dry food over canned food as the latter usually contains 70% water and won't be enough to provide the right nutrition to your pooch.

Guide To Choose The Right Food For Your Pet

Before choosing good dog food, it's common practice to go through the label's ingredient list where the first three ingredients mentioned are the most important of them all. It tells a customer whether the diet is vegetable, grain or meat-based.

Protein

The essential amino acids that a dog gets from its protein intake assists in maintaining good skin & coat health. It's also important for generating hormones, antibodies & enzymes in a dog's body. Most commercial dog foods today contain chicken as the main source of protein.

Carbohydrates

Grains & vegetables are the main sources of carbohydrates and every dog needs to have them included in its daily diet for getting sugar, starch and fiber. As dogs are omnivores, they don't have a real need for vegetables and fruits but they can be given for fibrous needs or as snacks. They are necessary for maintaining the intestinal health & power of the tissues in your dog's body.

Fats

Apart from helping maintain your dog's skin & coat health, fats serve as the main source of a dog's energy. Fatty acids promote the repair & growth of skeletal muscle tissue. The most important fatty acids for a dog are- Linoleic Acid, Omega-6 & Omega-3.

Vitamins & Minerals

A proper balance of all minerals & bioavailability of minerals in the dog's food is necessary for cartilage formation, enzymatic reactions, transportation of oxygen in the blood, nerve function & even the production of hormones. Dogs make their Vitamin C internally. It's wrong to give extra calcium just because the dog is growing up too fast.

Water

Water is just as important for animals, as it is for humans. To the extent that it becomes life-threatening if they lose 10% of the water in their body. Even though canned dog food has a lot of water in it, it's not enough for a dog. This is why fresh, clean water should always be available at your dog's disposal. Commercial dog food or dry kibbles should also pack moisture content.

Essential Nutrients

Every dog's body makes 13 out of the 23 amino acids that serve as a foundation of protein intake. The remaining 10 need to be acquired from their daily diet.

