How To Boil Eggs Perfectly?

Do you love to eat boiled eggs but don't know how to boil them properly? Fret not! Here's a step-by-step guide to boiling your eggs the perfect way.

Don't you love starting your day with a bowl of nicely boiled eggs? If yes, then you have landed on the right page. Certain foods should be included in our everyday diet when it comes to food. These foods not only provide our daily protein and vitamin requirements, but they also aid in the maintenance of our body's overall health. Eggs are just one of the foods that seem simple to make, but somehow watching many tutorials and recipes, you are still not able to simply boil them. If you are someone struggling to find the right way to boil eggs, then we are here to help.

How To Boil An Egg?

Make sure the eggs aren't too cold from the fridge. It will be less of a shock for the egg to reach the hot water if it is at room temperature, and hence less likely to crack. You can also puncture a small hole in each egg with an egg pricker before boiling it to lessen the odds of it cracking in the heat. With that said, here's a step-by-step walk through to achieving the kind of boiled egg you desire.

Cover your eggs with cold water in a single layer on the bottom of the cooker. The water level should be roughly an inch above the eggs. Place a lid on top of the saucepan. Bring your eggs to a rolling boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let the eggs sit in water for 10-12 minutes. If you are using small eggs, reduce the time and for extra-large eggs, increase the duration.

How Long Does It Take To Boil An Egg?

Well, that depends on how you want your eggs. For instance, if you want almost set eggs then it will take a shorter while than hard-boiled eggs. Here's how long would it take to boil an egg:

If you want to set white and runny yolk eggs it will take about 5 minutes.

6 minutes for a liquid yolk like eggs.

About 7-8 minutes for softly set eggs.

It takes about 10 minutes if you want classic hard-boiled eggs.

Health Benefits Of Boiled Eggs

Here are all the health benefits of including boiled eggs in your diet:

Weight loss: Boiled eggs are an excellent source of lean protein. It can also help you lose weight by filling you up without consuming too many calories.

Boiled eggs are an excellent source of lean protein. It can also help you lose weight by filling you up without consuming too many calories. Bone strength: In addition to vitamin D, the protein in hard-boiled eggs helps to enhance foetal development.

In addition to vitamin D, the protein in hard-boiled eggs helps to enhance foetal development. Cholesterol: Egg whites that have been boiled are healthier than those that have been cooked in other ways. Remove the yolks after cooking to enjoy a low-cholesterol snack.

Egg whites that have been boiled are healthier than those that have been cooked in other ways. Remove the yolks after cooking to enjoy a low-cholesterol snack. Macular degeneration: The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are contained in boiled eggs, aid to maintain eye health.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are contained in boiled eggs, aid to maintain eye health. Brain health: Hard-boiled eggs' combination of nutritious ingredients like protein and choline helps to wake up your brain, especially just after breakfast.