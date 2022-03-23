How The Pandemic Is Reshaping The Way We Eat: Impact And Benefits Of Conscious Eating

The COVID pandemic has made people think about the way they eat. A healthy lifestyle has improved the way people live their lives and helped improve their well-being.

The rise in conscious food consumption for every individual has created a necessity of 100 per cent transparency when it comes to food. Since the pandemic hit, people have become more aware of the food choices and consumption of what they eat in their daily lifestyle; this promotes one's health and helps one to be fit and fine. The awareness about the eating and drinking habits and portion control or being mindful of what you eat moment by moment works in managing food cravings and helps lose weight in the right way.

Mindful Eating Has Become More Important

An individual should be mindful starting from buying to consuming the food. Hence, in an era where it is very necessary to keep the body immune and fit, the concept of conscious eating helps a lot to achieve what the body needs and what it needs to avoid. Many people have the habit of eating while watching TV or sitting in front of the desktop which leads to overeating. Mindful is as opposed to unhealthy mindless eating; conscious eating is not restricting yourself to eat food in one go but it's all about eating healthy and keeping oneself aware of what you eat.

Conscious eating is more of eating with intention, while today's lifestyle people tend to lean more towards organic ingredients. This trend has built the curiosity to know the source of organic food or quality of sauces used, how it is cooked or what hygiene factors are looking like. This attitudinal change has given rise to the importance of traceability. There is a shift in the manner in which the food is prepared and further served to every individual.

Improved Food Choices Have Become An Important Part Of Life

In the current scenario, food continues to be a critical part of the value proposition; however, the value driver has changed tracks from taste and variety to safety and health. Professional corporate kitchens are also playing an important role while serving the food and helping the employees to stay fit without causing them fatigue. As corporate kitchens are taking the proper amount of care, right from preparation to serving the food and keeping all other factors of safety and hygiene in mind to ensure healthy food.

On resuming to offices employees will now resort to consuming, highly processed snacks like chips, chocolate bars or candy. These foods don't provide the nutritional benefits needed to focus during a tough day at work. The human resource department plays an important role in keeping employees' health in check and whether the amount of food they take throughout the day should not be a cause of unproductive days at work.

Pandemic has changed the consumption of food individually and has a substantial impact on the approach to life and health of the people. Avoiding fried foods and consumption of healthy food has turned out to be more of a trend brought in the post the pandemic. People have understood the advantages of staying immune and healthy in unprecedented times.

All in all, it is true that COVID-19 has transformed the way we shop, cook, and eat our food. There is a sense of balance which ultimately improves the well-being of a person. Improved food habits are no longer a lifestyle choice, they have become a necessity for good health.

(The article is contributed by Mr D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP)