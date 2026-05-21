How much tea is safe to drink daily? Side effects of excess tea consumption explained by doctor

Wondering how many cups of tea are healthy each day? A doctor explains safe tea intake, caffeine limits and side effects of drinking too much tea.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 21, 2026 6:10 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Naveen Polavarapu

Side effects of tea (Image AI Generated)

Tea is certainly the most treasured drink of all times. Every day millions of people drink several cups of tea, either in the morning (chai) or in the evening (green tea). Drinking tea can invigorate the mind, enhance concentration and even have a positive effect on the overall health as tea has antioxidants or natural compounds that can help promote good health. But decaffeinated tea may have an ingestive negative effect either when consumed in excess.

Many people believe that coffee is not that harmful as compared to energy drinks and tea is nothing. Overconsumption with tea can result in issues like insomnia, acidity, headache and dehydration. The important thing is to not go too far.

How much tea is safe to drink daily?

According to Dr Naveen Polavarapu is a Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist, Lead Advanced Endoscopic Interventions & Training, Clinical Director at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "For healthy adults you can safely drink up to 1 to 2 cups of tea every day. This can even be good, for you giving you antioxidants and helping your heart stay healthy. The amount that is okay for you to drink depends on what kind of tea you're drinking, like green tea, black tea or herbal tea. It also depends on how strong you brew your tea and how caffeine you can handle."

"Herbal teas generally have the lowest amount of caffeine in comparison to black tea and milk tea. However, green tea also contains caffeine, but not as much as in most instances. They are naturally caffeine-free and are believed to be less harsh on the body than caffeine-containing teas, like chamomile or peppermint tea," the doctor added.

The average strength brew of regular tea has 30-70mg of caffeine in one cup. Adults take up to 400 mg of caffeine a day without it causing harm. Regularly exceeding this limit may be risky to the health.

Drinking tea

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Side effects of drinking too much tea

Here are some of the common side effects of drinking too much tea:

Acidity and stomach discomfort

Too much tea, particularly if it is taken on an empty stomach can stimulate the production of excess acid. This may result in acidity, bloating, nausea or stomach irritation. Sensitive people are more likely to experience the following issues with strong milk tea and black tea.

Headaches

Excessive caffeine intake can sometimes cause headaches, although tea helps to increase alertness for a while. Tea bar misusers may likewise see a headache when they cut back on their consumption of caffeinated teas.

Reduced iron absorption

Tannins are present in tea which can interfere with iron absorption from food. Tea drinking immediately after eating, on a regular basis, can increase the chances of iron-deficiency, particularly in women and those with low iron in their system.

Dehydration

Caffeinated tea has a slight diuretic action, but it does count towards fluid intake. When hot weather occurs, not drinking enough water can help cause dehydration, if drinking too much water doesn't.

Tooth staining

Tea contains tannins and pigments that cause teeth discoloration with over-abundant use of tea. Teas that are dark in color i.e. black are likely to cause discoloration.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised guidance regarding tea consumption, caffeine intake, or digestive health concerns.