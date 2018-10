Too much of anything is bad for you even if it the ever humble and important element of your diet – protein. If you consume too much of protein then you are making yourself vulnerable to a host of health problems ranging from kidney stones to cancer. No, we are not trying to scare you. Too many people try to od on protein for aesthetic reason and forget that it can do damage to their internal organs. Most weight loss diets and fitness supplements go overboard with proteins and lack of knowledge of the right way to include protein in your diet does the damage to the internal organs. So, it is necessary to rectify the situation before it gets too late.

Here is what can happen to your body when you are having too much protein:

Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology says it can lead to dehydration and damage your kidneys.

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine pointed out that too much protein in the diet can increase the risk of various types of cancer.

The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology states that it increases the risk of heart diseases.

Calcium loss and risk of osteoporosis is a serious issue that a study by the University of Thessaly pointed out.

Apart from this, a high-protein low-carb diet can also lead to bad breath and diarrhoea. Constipation is another common issue that occurs after switching to this kind of meal plan. The problem with a high-protein diet is that it contains a lot of dairy products and meat, especially red meat. Those are foods that are full of fats and other elements that exacerbate a lot of health risks of a high-protein diet.

How much protein you should be eating

The current dietary recommendations state that a human should beat 0.8 gram of protein per 1 kilogram of their weight without any supplements, shakes, and protein bars that the gym-goers of today are so fond of. But we are not saying to cut down on proteins drastically. Instead, we are saying that you should not go overboard with it. Remember, protein requirements for people can vary. Any person who is into sports literally needs to eat more protein than the recommended norm but it should be done under supervision. In fact, if you are into sports or adventure sports increasing your protein by 1g/1kg is enough.

The most important thing to understand if you want to be healthy is that your protein intake is but a small part of a well-balanced nutrition plan. It should never be the leading food group in it, but a small part of a balanced whole. In fact, having a healthy balanced diet with the right amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, fats and other essential minerals is necessary. Focusing too much on any single element of your diet is sure to lead to a certain health crisis.