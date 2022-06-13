How Many Calories Are There In A Mango?

Are you a mango lover? Check out how many calories you consume when you eat this fruit.

Dear mango lovers, do you feel guilty after eating mangoes, thinking you might just gain weight because of the sugar content in the fruit? Does calorie count bother you while you are savoring your favorite summer fruit? Let us help you.

Summers can be very harsh! heatwaves to dehydration, this season brings along several difficulties for the health. But, is that it? no, summers also bring a lot of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables which we all wait for throughout the year. What is that one fruit that comes to mind when we say summer... mangoes, isn't it? The sweet pulpy mangoes are the best fruits one can savor during this hot season. In this article, we talk about the health benefits and calories that you can gain when you eat one mango. Keep reading!

Is Mango Healthy?

Mangoes fall under the category of seasonal fruits. Therefore, ones which are not chemically treated are good for your health. Here are some health benefits of mango that you should know:

Mangoes are not only delicious but they are also packed with essential nutrients. One cup of mango (approx. 165 grams) contains:

Protein: 1.4 grams Carbs: 24.7 grams Fat: 0.6 grams Fiber: 2.6 grams Sugar: 22.5 grams Vitamin C: 67% of the Daily Value (DV)

Even Diabetics Can Have It

Can a diabetes patient eat mango? yes, studies have shown that eating fresh mango can actually help in preventing the condition from getting worse. Fresh mango is relatively high in natural sugar compared with other fresh fruits. Therefore, even a patient with diabetes can eat this naturally sweet fruit.

Rich In Immune-Boosting Nutrients

Mango is also known for being a great source of natural immune-boosting nutrients. A cup of freshly cut mango consists of copper, folate, vitamin E, and several B vitamins.

Promote Good Heart Health

Mango contains nutrients that are extremely good for heart health. It is rich in nutrients like magnesium, and potassium. These two nutrients help in managing good blood flow.

Apart from these, mangoes are also good for patients who are suffering from cancer. It helps in keeping blood pressure under control. Mango is also good for those who are at risk for anemia.

How Many Calories Is In A Mango?

You can indulge in a cup of ripped mango without thinking much about the calories, know why? it is extremely low in calories. To be precise, a mango serving size is equivalent to 3/4 cup of sliced mangos and is just 70 calories. There are 202 calories in 1 whole mango (without refuse and 336g). Each serving of mango is fat free, sodium free and cholesterol free.