Holi Special Sugar Free Gujiya Recipe For Diabetic Patients

As we all dive into the buoyant excitement of the Holi, what is the first thing that comes to your mind after colours? Can any occasion ever be considered complete without sweets? No, right? But for some, having sweets can be like punishing their soul. Diabetics and those who are on diet are always the ones who are asked to compromise on their taste buds when it comes to celebrating festivals and enjoying them with proper sweets. But not anymore, try this delectable savoury recipe and dessert dish -- Sugar-Free Gujjiya, curated specially by Executive Chef Meraj at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai. Make sure to try them this Holi, and enjoy sweets 'guilt-free'.

Sugar-Free Gujjiya Recipe

You must ensure that the ingredients mentioned below are used in making the Gujiya.

For the filling

Khoya/mawa Jaggery Desiccated coconut Cashew nuts (blanched and chopped) A handful of almonds (blanched and chopped) Raisins Green cardamom or nutmeg powder

For the outer covering

Refined flour (Maida) Salt Desi ghee

How To Make It?

Take a pan, add mashed khoya and roast it on medium heat till it turns pink. Now, take it off the heat and let it cool. Now, to the mashed khoya, add all the other filling ingredients along with jaggery. Mix all the ingredients well, and keep aside. To prepare the covering, sieve flour and add salt (to taste). Add five tablespoons of desi ghee to it. Now, add enough water (warm) and knead into a firm dough. Cover it with a moist cloth (a very important step). Keep the kneaded dough aside for at least 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round shape (just like puri). Spread a Puri on a greased Gujjiya mould and fill a tablespoon of the filling mixture on one side. Moisten the edges of the puri and fold one side of the mould over the other. Press the edges hard and then slowly remove the excess dough and reuse. Prepare all the Gujjiya and spread it on a damp cloth. Keep them aside. Now, heat a pan and add sufficient desi ghee to deep-fry the Gujjiya, in batches on medium heat, till golden brown. Cool and store in an airtight tin.

