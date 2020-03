Your favourite month of the year has finally arrived. When the month of March begins, our heart automatically fills with joy. March not just bring with it the vibrant and fragrant spring season, but one of the most awaited festivals in India “Holi”.

Holi is the festival of colours, love, food and happiness. This time let’s make this festival more special by playing with organic colours, eating healthy yet yummy food. Don’t worry healthy doesn’t mean you have to skip your favourite mithai. A Holi without Mithai would be incomplete. Here are 5 healthy Holi recipes to make this auspicious occasion a memorable one. These are the healthier versions of traditional Indian deserts and you would be flooded with compliments for your choice.

Almond Rose Rabri

This creamy milk dessert with a dash of saffron is a delight for nut fans. Saffron is good for mild cough and cold. Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fibre, protein, magnesium and vitamin E. The health benefits of almonds include lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels. Almonds can also reduce hunger and promote weight loss. Addition of rose water makes it an aromatic healthy desert.

Blueberry Mango Froyo Marble Bars

Replace your regular creamy ice cream bars with blueberry mango froyo marble bars. They are not just lighter and healthier option but will give a modern twist to your Holi menu list. And kids would love the colourful bars. To make the recipe, you just need blueberry lassi and mango lassi.

Carrot Sabudana Kheer

This pudding will give you the energy boost for the Holi celebration. Sabudana or tapioca pearl is packed with carbohydrates and protein. When combined with milk, carrots and nuts, this pudding would keep your family energised throughout the day. Add saffron to give it a nice colour and aroma. And you’re ready to present a deliciously dessert to your guests too.

Cheesy Blueberry Halwa

To prepare this recipe, you need semolina, blueberry, coconut, and mozzarella cheese. This recipe is a modern version of the traditional suji halwa.

Coconut Mango Panna Cotta

You kids would love this fruity mango flavour tangy desert. Indulging Coconut Mango Panna as the name suggests is hard to resist. Add this creamy, rich, and sweetly tangy dessert in your Holi menu list and get ready to be flooded with compliments.