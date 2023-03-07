Holi 2023: Vegan Recipes For a Colorful Holi Celebration

Celebrate Holi 2023 with these yummy and healthy vegan recipes.

Holi is here, the festival of colours. But only colours cannot complete the celebration, till the time you add some foods and drink to your menu. So, what is it that you are going to add to your plate this year? Let us help you decide on your Holi 2023 special menu.

Holi is a great time to enjoy vegan food! From vegan-friendly snacks to main dishes, there are plenty of options to choose from. You can make some delicious vegan snacks like jackfruit Pakoda, Kheema Pav and Jackfruit Shawarma this year, and enjoy your vegan feast along with friends and family and have a happy time. We have curated these amazing recipes with the help of renowned chefs from Wakao Foods.

Try These Delicious Holi Special Recipes

This Holi, indulge yourself in some wholesome vegan recipes. We are sharing the complete list of all the foods that you can add to your diet.

Jackfruit Pakoda Recipe

Ingredients Required

1 cup of chickpea flour

1/2 cup rice flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

Finely chopped green chillies

1/4 teaspoon crushed carom seeds

1/2 teaspoon mango powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

11/2 teaspoon of red chilli powder

11/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

Oil to fry

How To Make It?

Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste. Then add the chillies, carom seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, mango powder and garam masala to the paste, along with a tablespoon of oil and mix it well. Add raw jackfruit cubes to the batter and mix it well. Next, add turmeric powder to the mix. Your cutlets are ready to fry! Fry the cutlet on a medium to high flame, till they are golden. Remember to flip them and fry both sides. (It may take 5-6minutes to fry a single round of cutlets) Drain them out and get ready to eat them! You can serve them with green coriander chutney, chilli or tomato sauce.

Butter Jack Kheema Pav Recipe

Keema pav is a superhit street food in Maharashtra, try this dish at your home and serve it hot to your guests this Holi.

Ingredients Required

2-3 medium-sized sliced onions

3-4 green chillies

1 diced tomato

2 cloves of diced garlic

Jackfruit cubes

3 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp coriander powder

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Pav

How To Make It?

First, you need to saute the chillies, tomatoes, and onions till the onions turn slightly brown. Add the masala to this saute and fry the mixture with the masala for another minute and add some salt to taste. Add the mashed jackfruit to this mix, and mash it together. There you go! Add some pav to this Jackfruit Kheema.

Jackfruit Shawarma

Ingredients Required

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp garlic powder

powder 1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Chilli flakes and oregano

Gluten-free wrap

Vegan Tahini

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, jalape o pickles and lettuce.

How To Make It?

First, add raw jackfruit cubes in a bowl and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil on top. Add ginger powder, garlic powder, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder and a mix of chilli flakes, and oregano( around 1 tsp of that). Mix thoroughly and marinate for 2-3 hours. Next, in a non-stick pan, add half tbsp olive oil, on medium heat and add the pieces and cook for around 5 to 6 mins maximum. Use a gluten-free wrap, add some tahini(vegan), add the cooked jackfruit and add some diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot and jalape o pickles, lettuce and add some more tahini on top. Grill on the pan for a minute or two.

