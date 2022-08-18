High Uric Acid In Blood: 5 Drinks That You Should Consume Regularly To Control It

High Uric Acid In Blood: 4 Drinks That You Should Consume Regularly To Control It

If you have severe joint pain or misshapen joints, it could be due to high uric acid level in your blood or hyperuricemia. Problems arises when your uric acid level goes above above 7mg/DL. Read on to know what happens to your body there is excess uric acid in the blood.

Uric acid is a waste product which is found in the blood. It is created when the body breaks down an important chemical called purines. Most of the uric acid usually dissolves in the blood, passes through the kidneys and leaves the body in the form of urine. When there is too much uric acid present in the body, a condition called hyperuricemia will occur. Hyperuricemia can cause the formation of crystal-like formations that can over time settle down in the joints and cause gout, a form of arthritis that can be extremely painful. These crystals can also settle in the kidneys and form kidney stones. Therefore, it is important to spot the disease as early as possible and start with the treatment options available. Below are some of the symptoms that you should be aware of.

What Are The Symptoms of High Uric Acid In The Blood?

When this condition hits your body, it shows up through some telltale signs and symptoms, these symptoms may include -

Severe pain in the joints Joint stiffness Difficulty in performing joint movements Redness and swelling Misshapen joints

What Causes High Uric Acid?

High uric acid is a serious health condition which is mainly triggered by foods and drinks which contain a high amount of purines, such as seafood (salmon, shrimp, lobster and sardines), red meat (goat meat, pork, etc), organ meats (liver, gizzard etc), Food and drinks consisting of high fructose corn syrup, and alcohol (beer, and other non-alcoholic beer).

Drinks To Manage High Uric Acid

Suffering from high uric acid? Worry not, in this article we will share 5 drinks that can help you manage this condition and stay safe from experiencing the worst symptoms associated with this condition. Keep reading.

Green Tea

Who doesn't know the benefits of green tea? This elixir is famous for several health benefits, including managing high uric acid in the body. According to the studies, drinking a moderate amount of green tea regularly can help in lowering uric acid levels in the blood. The antioxidants present in green tea help in fighting inflammation associated with gout.

Low-Fat Milk or Skimmed Milk

Drinking a glass of skimmed milk or low-fat milk can effectively reduce the amount of uric acid present in your blood. Therefore, skimmed milk or low-fat milk (you can also have yoghurt made with these milk options) is a great rink for those who are fighting gout.

Lemon Water

Start your day with a glass of lemon water and see the magic when you are suffering from gout or high uric acid. All you need to do is squeeze a fresh lemon into a glass of water and consume it. Lemon water is rich in vitamin C which helps in neutralizing the uric acid levels in the body. Even fruits rich in Vitamin C like oranges can do wonders, but always have them in moderation.

Herbal Tea

A glass of herbal tea such as chamomile, lavender, green, and hibiscus not only helps your body to intake more fluid but also helps in managing gout problems. As experts say, increasing fluid consumption is essential to counterattack gout symptoms.

Coffee

Another highly recommended drink is coffee. Yes, you heard it right, drinking coffee can help you in managing symptoms of high uric acid. Experts suggest people suffering from gout can consume coffee made with skimmed milk or low-fat milk (without sugar). Consult your doctor before deciding on the number of cups you can drink, however, it shouldn't be more than 2 cups in a day.

NOTE: The above-mentioned drinks are suggestions to control high uric acid, do not take them as a medical cure. Also, consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.