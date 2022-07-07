High Cholesterol Levels? Add Avocados To Your Diet To Manage It

If it isn't our favourite go-to fruit for all health benefits Avocados! Filled with the goodness of nutrients, avocados contain properties that can help you manage your cholesterol levels.

The creamy and earthy fruit, avocado has earned its reputation as a healthy fruit due to its many properties. Known as makhan fal in Hindi, avocados are high in fibre, vitamins and minerals that offer a plethora of health benefits. They are a great source of polyunsaturated and monosaturated fats that helps promote heart health. And when it comes to cholesterol, avocados help you manage that as well.

A new study has found a link between eating avocados and low cholesterol levels. Scroll down to understand the link.

Avocados For Cholesterol

Cholesterol is an essential part of the human body made by the liver. However, it is possible to get it through eating and drinking animal products. High levels of blood cholesterol can be detrimental and increase your risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. People who have high cholesterol should be cautious about what they eat. They should choose food options that won't increase their risks. Thankfully, avocados aren't out of reach!

A study published in the Journal of American Heart Association found that eating one avocado for six months decreases the level of unhealthy cholesterol in the body. However, the study also suggested that consuming one avocado per day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese. The team, which included Penn State researchers, also discovered that those who consumed avocados had higher-quality diets throughout the study.

More than 1,000 volunteers who were overweight or obese participated in the study's six-month trial, half of them were encouraged to eat one avocado every day while the other half were directed to stick to their regular diet and consume no more than two avocados per month. MRI was used to precisely assess the amount of fat in the belly and surrounding other organs both before and after the study.

Joan Sabat , professor at Loma Linda University School of Public Health said, "While one avocado a day did not lead to clinically significant improvements in abdominal fat and other cardiometabolic risk factors, consuming one avocado a day did not result in body weight gain. This is positive because eating extra calories from avocados doesn't impact body weight or abdominal fat, and it slightly decreases total and LDL cholesterol."

Other Benefits Of Avocados

If you think lowering cholesterol is the only benefit avocados offer, then think again. Some studies have shown that avocados help reduce blood sugar levels. Avocados contain vitamin C for tissue growth and repair, vitamin K for blood health, folate for cell and tissue function, vitamin B-6 for immune function, fibre, and more in addition to healthy fats and cholesterol-lowering qualities.