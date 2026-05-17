High cholesterol control diet hack: 5 healthiest atta to manage heart health naturally

Looking for a heart healthy diet to manage your cholesterol levels? Here are 5 flours you should include in your diet for better results.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 17, 2026 3:33 PM IST

Best atta for high cholesterol: 5 healthy flour options to improve heart health

Diet plays a crucial role in managing heart health and lowering high cholesterol. For this reason, heart patients are advised to follow a strict diet. However, a common mistake we all make is not diversifying our diet with different types of flour. We have brought you the best high cholesterol diet tips, providing health benefits of different flour to enhance the nutrition of your chapati.

You may wonder what is the healthiest atta for cholesterol. Well, there are many and the top 5 are just below. Scroll down to know how you can manage high cholesterol and prevent heart disease risk by incorporating these 5 flours.

5 Healthiest Atta For Cholesterol Patients

The British Heart Association says having too much cholesterol in your blood increases the risk of heart attack. Hence, these 5 healthiest atta options for cholesterol management can help you keep your heart healthy.

1. Millet Flour

Millet flour or bajra atta is a nutrient dense flour. Millet contains fiber, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, folate and iron. All these nutrients are associated with good heart health. According to the National Institutes of Health, the nutritional value and phytochemicals of millet can improve health by lowering high cholesterol.

2. Flaxseed Flour

Flaxseeds are also known as Alsi in Hindi. Flaxseeds are packed with antioxidants and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, and loads of fiber. Eating flaxseed roti can be a natural way to lower LDL cholesterol, according to many studies.

Atta for high cholesterol.

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3. Whole Grain Wheat Flour

Whole grain wheat is loaded with fiber. Wheat flour also contains phosphorus, selenium, manganese, folate, copper and strong plant compounds. A Science Direct study revealed the plasma cholesterol effects of wheat flour in rodents, giving a ray of hope for heart patients.

4. Soy Flour

Including soy flour in your heart healthy diet is one of the natural ways to lower LDL cholesterol. Soy is low in fat and high in heart-friendly nutrients like iron, folate, magnesium, potassium and fiber. Eating chapati made of soy flour can help reduce high cholesterol slightly.

5. Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour, also known as kuttu atta is one the healthiest atta for cholesterol. Buckwheat contains fiber, protein, carbs, iron, magnesium, copper and healthy plant compounds like quercetin. Studies indicate that buckwheat flour can have cholesterol lowering effects on body.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Please always consult a doctor for a personalized guide on high cholesterol diet tips.