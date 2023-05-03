High Blood Sugar Levels: 4 Ways A Good Breakfast Can Help Diabetic Patients

A healthy meal in the morning can help diabetic patients regulate and manage their blood sugar levels.

Patients who are diabetic should be very particular with their diet. For some types of diabetes, the blood sugar levels may start fluctuating if the person is not eating right. The first meal of the day is especially very important as it helps maintain blood sugar balance. However, it can be difficult to determine what a person is supposed to eat as soon as they wake up. It is recommended that patients consult their doctors regarding their diet. But, why is it important to have a good breakfast? We are here to break it down for you with the help of experts and researches conducted by them on the link between diabetes and diet.

Importance Of A Diabetic Friendly Breakfast

A diet filled with healthy fats and protein can help reduce fasting blood sugar, weight and also average blood sugar levels. These above mentioned food types are low in carbohydrate quantity and that is what the ideal diet of diabetic patients should be. Patients often suffer high blood sugar problem in the morning. This is because, our livers function is to break down sugar at night time. Therefore, even the cells in our body are more resistant to insulin that during the day.

The level of blood sugar may rise and fall depending on the type of breakfast a person has just had. For some people, blood sugar level might rise right after breakfast. When the level spikes two times higher than post lunch hours, it is called as the dawn phenomenon. High blood sugar after meals (postprandial) can result in carbohydrate cravings. That's because, in diabetes, an increased amount of sugar stays in the bloodstream instead of going into the cells. Then the cells signal to the body that it needs to eat more sugar or carbohydrates to give them energy.

Nutritious Breakfast That Can Help Regulate Blood Sugar Level

In order to keep blood sugar balance, it is very important to include the nutrients that help keep regulate the levels of blood sugar in the body. Here is how you can do that.

Foods Rich In Fiber: Experts recommend diabetic patients to avoid eating carbohydrates as it may lead to blood sugar spike. However, one way to consume healthy carbs and also maintain blood sugar level is by consuming a lot of fiber. Consuming fiber for breakfast is also very healthy. It helps slow the level of glucose response right after a meal. This helps keep the balance.

Foods Rich In Healthy Fat: Plant based diet such as olive oils, nuts, avocado, coconut are the best choice for people with diabetes. You can also include them in your breakfast. More nutritious options are animal products like whole milk dairy and butter. According to research, full-fat dairy can help lower the levels of cholesterol in the body. Moe sources of healthy fats that you must include in your diet are as omega-3 fatty acids which are mainly there in fishes and fish oils, chia seeds, flax seeds and also walnuts.

Lean Protein: A lean protein diet that includes eggs, fish, beans, or nuts are highly recommended for diabetic patients as they help regulate blood sugar levels. You can also add some of these items to your breakfast menu.

Non-Starch vegetables: Vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, onions, and especially dark leafy greens are good breakfast options and they too help maintain blood sugar levels.

