High Blood Sugar: 5 Healthy Detox Drink Recipes To Keep Diabetes Under Control

Here are 5 healthy detox drink recipes that you can consume to reduce high sugar levels.

An excess level of glucose in the blood is termed hyperglycemia and this happens in people suffering from diabetes type 1 and type 2. Diabetes is one of the leading health concerns globally. It is one of the top lifestyle diseases that is affecting half the population of the world. The condition is caused by the altered functioning of a pancreatic hormone called insulin. This hormone regulates the glucose levels in the blood. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas fails to produce insulin and in type 2 diabetes, the body develops resistance against the call of insulin.

What is blood glucose? Well, it is your body's main source of energy that usually comes from the food you are eating. Insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy. When this insulin production is not at par, the blood glucose level goes up. Take a quick look at the symptoms of this condition.

Symptoms of Diabetes

Some of the symptoms of diabetes include:

Increased thirst Increased hunger Unexplained weight loss Frequent urination Extreme fatigue or exhaustion Blurry vision Sores that won't heal

How To Manage Diabetes?

As discussed above, it is a lifestyle disease which comes with no specific cure. However, making certain changes in daily life can help a diabetic control or manage the condition. When dealing with high blood sugar levels, it is important to remain vigilant about what you are eating and drinking. Apart from medication (must if you are asked by the doctors), there are some easy drinks that one can consume on a daily basis to manage diabetes. In this article, we will be sharing 5 such recipes.

Save the below-mentioned recipes for some of the perfect detox drinks that a diabetic patient can consume to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

5 Healthy Detox Drink Recipes For Diabetes

Tulsi Water

Tulsi, also known as holy leaves are packed with amazing health benefits. But, did you know that Tulsi is loaded with hypoglycaemic properties that help to maintain proper blood sugar levels in the body? Yes, tulsi is a great ayurvedic herb that can be used in drinks to keep blood sugar levels under control. All you need to do is take 6-8 tulsi leaves and boil them in a glass of water. Now, strain it and drink it either hot or cold.

Ginger Water

Ginger, one of the most easily available spices in the kitchen is also a great herb for keeping diabetes under control. Ginger comes packed with several health benefits. It contains zinc that promotes or helps in the secretion of insulin. Added to this, ginger is also a great source of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. All you need is to take an inch of fresh ginger root and boil it in a glass of water. Now, strain the drink and consume it.

Methi Water

Methi, also known as fenugreek seeds are another great herb for fighting rising blood sugar levels. It helps in the making of the right amount of insulin, thus keeping diabetes under control. All you need to do is take a spoon of fenugreek seeds or methi seeds and soak it in water overnight. Next morning, boil it. Now strain the drink and consume it.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini is a very well-known herb in the book of Ayurveda. Cinnamon helps the pancreas to release insulin that tends to promote glucose processing in the body. Soak 1 spoon of freshly grounded or organic cinnamon powder in a glass of water overnight and drink it the next morning. Experts say that this amazing drink is great for managing blood sugar levels.

Neem Water

Neem leaves are well-known for their medicinal properties. These leaves can work wonders for patients dealing with high blood sugar levels. Neem leaves contain anti-inflammatory and are packed with antiviral properties that help in the management of diabetes. Boil 8-10 neem leaves in a glass of water. Strain the drink and consume it. It will definitely taste bitter ad pungent, but this drink is great for diabetes.

(Disclaimer: The detox drink recipes mentioned above are just a few suggestions and should not be mistaken as a medical remedy to cure diabetes. We suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet and lifestyle habits.)

