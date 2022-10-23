High Blood Pressure Diet: 7 Foods That Can Lead To Hypertension

High Blood Pressure: 7 Foods That Can Lead To Hypertension

Well, you should know that it is better for some people, especially those who are at risk of developing hypertension, to avoid 7 foods that can instantly raise blood pressure. Check out the complete list below:

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is a condition which is marked by an extreme pressure of blood against the walls of the arteries. A constant high blood pressurethe can lead to heart problems, such as stroke, heart attack, and cardiac arrest. What causes this condition? Lifestyle habits are the biggest risk factors of hypertension. Therefore, doctors suggest that taking a good care of what is being consumed and done on a daily basis should be checked to keep high blood pressure at bay.

Avoid These Foods To Keep High Blood Pressure At Bay

Fried Foods

Eliminate fried foods from your daily diet. These are not only bad for your heart health, but they are also equally hazardous for your overall health. They can be a source of some other chronic diseases. Fried foods contain saturated fats and salts. These two are the enemies of blood pressure, as they can instantly raise your blood pressure levels.

Salt

You must keep a close check of how much salt you are taking, if you are at risk of developing hypertension. It is recommended to consume less than 5 grams of salt every day to stay out of the grip of high blood pressure.

Canned, Frozen, and Processed Foods

These foods contain extremly large amounts of added salt to preserve flavor which can cause a sudden spike in your blood pressure. Try to add more fresh, and seasonal fruits and foods in your diet to keep your heart healthy and stay fit.

Caffeine

Avoid consuming large amount of tea, coffee or energy drinks. Know why? Because they contain caffeine, which is known to increase blood pressure.

Alcohol

Dear high blood pressure patients, please reduce your alcohol consumption. It not only affects your heart health, but also leads to a high blood pressure, which can be life threatening.

Soda

Apar from caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee, sodas are also full of processed sugar and empty calories. It is better to not add these to your diet, as they can cause obesity - which is a leading risk factors of high blood pressure and severe heart diseases.

Certain Condiments And Spices

Replace your regular salt with low-sodium salt. Also, don't have sauces such as ketchup, soy sauce, salad dressing, etc. As they come packed with high amount of salt which is bad for your blood pressure levels.