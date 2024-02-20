Here's Why You Shouldn't Drink Milkshakes Made Of Vitamin C-Rich Fruits

Some fruit milkshakes may be incompatible and considered toxic in nature. It is best to avoid lemon, orange, grapes and strawberry milkshakes, etc.

Most of us love milkshakes, especially on hot summer days. They are usually taken during breakfast. Rich in taste, milkshakes are filling and considered to be healthy, too. But are all of them healthy? Could some milkshakes harm your health to such an extent that it leads to stomach and digestive issues? Yes, it is possible. It is, therefore, advisable to be aware about the type of milkshake you are consuming, and its ingredients -- mainly the fruit/s that are being used to make it. It is believed that if you combine milk with citrusy, vitamin C-rich foods, it can cause you a lot of abdominal issues. Read on to find out more.

Avoid drinking these

According to Dr Dimple Jangda, an author and Ayurveda and gut health coach, some fruit milkshakes may be incompatible and considered toxic in nature. It is best to avoid the following:

Lemon milkshake

Orange milkshake

Grape milkshake

Papaya milkshake

Melon milkshake

Why should you not consume them?

The expert explained that consuming the aforementioned milkshakes may cause cramping in your tummy and even cause diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

Rich sources of vitamin C

Dr Jangda said these fruits are not just citric or acidic in nature, they are also rich sources of vitamin C. "Research shows that vitamin C -- also known as ascorbic acid -- is an acidic compound that can cause the proteins in milk to denature and coagulate, leading to curdling of the milk," she explained in a video.

As mentioned earlier, it can lead to symptoms of IBS, leaky gut syndrome, and increase toxicity in the blood, which can trigger skin disorders, the expert warned.

The same rule applies to the following:

Apples

Berries

Cherries

Strawberries

Pineapples

Pears

Guava

The expert said these fruits also contain vitamin C, which reacts with all dairy products leading to metabolic waste inside our stomach. "The metabolic reaction between the two food groups can cause tummy aches, burning sensation, cramps, acidity, diarrhoea," she warned.

But, what about the hydrochloric acid present in the stomach?

There is already hydrochloric acid present in the stomach, so can it not digest these food combinations? Dr Jangda explained that the acidic environment "aids digestion of all food groups".

It cannot stop the reaction between conflicting food groups. It can, in fact, accelerate the reaction between food groups. Hydrochloric acid does not contain vitamin C. Similarly, it does not cause milk to curdle when you drink plain milk. If it caused milk to curdle, babies would have a tummy ache every time they drank milk, she said.

To reduce acidity

According to the expert, when someone has a burning sensation in the stomach, they are given rose syrup with cooled-down milk -- which is alkaline in nature -- to reduce the acidity.