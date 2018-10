Cabbage may not be a family favourite but it sure has several health benefits. It is great for pregnant women but should be avoided by thyroid patients. Cabbage juice like the vegetable may not be tempting but it has its own incredible benefits. It is not only good for the body, but also for skin and hair suggests Dr Namita Nadar, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Why should you drink cabbage juice regularly?

Cabbage juice has a low-calorie count. Hence it is a great weight loss drink. Additionally, it purifies the top half of our intestine to facilitate the elimination of waste materials from the body. This drink can brace the immune system. Regular drinking of cabbage juice certainly receives a heart boost. Cabbagen present in cabbage juice strengthens the inner layer of the stomach and prevents ulcers. Cabbage juice is known to contain a compound called histidine, which helps us recover from allergies. Research has shown that people who drink cabbage juice daily are more resistant to diseases. It gives you glowing skin and improves hair growth. Cabbage juice is rich in sulphur, and it is this little gem that promotes hair growth. The juice is also rich in potassium, vitamin A and vitamin E and thus improve the texture of your skin. Cabbage juice slows down the ageing process as is rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene. The isocyanate present in cabbage juice prevents the risk of lung, breast, colon, stomach and prostate cancer. Cabbage juice is also good for the brain. Cabbage juice is not just good at sharpening mental functioning and concentration, it can also reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer as it is rich in vitamin K and anthocyanins.

How to prepare cabbage juice?

Chop cabbage and put it in the blender. Add hot water and blend it well. Pour the juice and add lime juice or little rock salt for taste. Drink it fresh.