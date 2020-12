For busy millennials, frozen foods have now become a major part of their diet. This is mainly because frozen foods are convenient and requires little time or effort to cook. But eating frozen foods, particularly meat, can pose a lot of health hazards. Keep reading to know the health risks associated with the consumption of frozen foods and the processed foods that you should avoid at all costs. Also Read - Covid-19 virus found on imported frozen beef samples

It is advisable to avoid imported frozen foods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has been found on frozen meat samples in China. According to Chinese health authorities, two imported frozen food packaging samples have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hubei province's capital city of Wuhan. The samples were taken from a batch of frozen pork imported from Brazil and a batch of frozen beef from Uruguay, reported Xinhua news agency. Earlier too, Chinese health authorities have detected Covid-19 virus on frozen food samples imported from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia.

While there is currently no clear evidence of COVID-19 transmission from food, Chinese CDC claims that it's possible to contract the virus from food packaging. So, it is best to avoid eating frozen foods as much as possible amidst the pandemic eat more and more fresh and seasonal foods.

Here are a few health risks linked to frozen foods:

Diabetes

Frozen products basically contain starch, which is added to keep the food fresh for long as well as boosts the taste. Eating excess of starch can raise your blood glucose level and make you prone to developing diabetes. Plus, it can also damage your body tissues over time.

High blood pressure

Some frozen foods have high amounts of sugar and salt, which can raise blood pressure and heart disease. For example, frozen dinners and pizzas are very high in sodium. Frozen fish and seafood are also often brined in a salt solution to increase their shelf life. Therefore, if you’re suffering from hypertension, it would be wise to avoid frozen fish and seafood.

Heart diseases

Frozen dinners and microwave meals are notoriously high in artificial trans fats, which are often added to make the foods more stable and give a creamy taste. But trans fats can contribute to clogged arteries, which in turn can make you prone to heart diseases including heart attack and stroke. Trans fats can also raise your “bad” cholesterol, which further leads to several heart problems.

Cancer

Preservatives like corn syrup, which is found on cooked packaged meals is known to exhibit carcinogenic tendencies. Studies have found an association between a diet high in high fructose corn syrup and increased pancreatic cancer risk.

Some studies have warned that eating frozen hot dogs, salamis and sausages can increase the risk of contracting cancer by more than 65%.

To keep the above health problems at bay, avoid storing frozen foods and them with fresh fruits and vegetables. If you can’t avoid frozen foods totally, try buying packages that have a lower shelf life, which means they contain less preservatives.