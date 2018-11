Gelatin (Gelatin or gelatine) is a transparent, colourless, flavoured food component, primarily composed of amino acids known as glycine and proline. However, glycine is used by doctors to help improve cardiovascular, cognitive, digestive, joint, and skin health. Gelatin is usually obtained from the various parts of animals. This amino acid plays an important role in the balance of the immune function and weight, along with the proper development of the skin, hair and nails.

Gelatin is used in different ways. It can also be taken as a powder, capsules, jelly and other food products. Gelatin is an excellent source of protein, as well as a good source of many vitamins, minerals and organic compounds including copper, selenium and phosphorus. Collagen is a fibrous protein, which connects muscles, bones and skin in animals. It is used to improve the quality of hair and treat spots related to an injury. In addition, gelatin is used for food items, beauty products and medicines.

Especially in gelatine, the collagen occurs. Collagen is one of those substances that make cartilage and bone strength also provides elasticity to the body. Recently bone broth has gained a lot of popularity because it contains gelatin. Bone broth is often used to help clear up digestive issues, food allergies or intolerances, autoimmune disorders, leaky gut syndrome, and so on. This is the reason that some people think that gelatin can help to treat conditions like arthritis and other joint problems.

Why do we need gelatin?

Nowadays, the “gelatinous” parts of the animals aren’t usually consumed, including the bone marrow, animal’s skin, and tendons. While our body can make some of the amino acids on their own, but we might require more gelatin as we age and if we have high levels of weak joints or damaged bones, inflammation.

Vegetarians and vegan people do not eat meat at all so they have a low amount of gelatin. But it increases the risk of being low in all essential amino acids the human body requires. However, besides chicken gelatin, there are some other products which contain gelatin such as candies, marshmallows, yoghurts, cream cheese, sour cream, etc.

What are the health benefits of gelatin?

Provides collagen to the body.

Help in the growth of skin, hair and nails.

Improves cellulite.

Makes the skin elastic and shiny.

Strengthens the muscles.

Improves digestive system.

How to add gelatin to your diet?

The best way to add gelatin to your diet is by having all kind of meats and their parts. However, for vegans and vegetarians, we have already shared the name of the products which contain gelatin. One can also add gelatin powder into your favourite bone broth, stew or soups.