Avocados are not very common in India. In fact, high end grocery stores have started importing this fruit now. And needless to say, these are expensive. However, this price is directly proportional to their nutrient value. Experts believe that the amount and density of nutrients that avocados have are difficult to find in any other fruit. It is also believed that people who eat avocados are healthier with lesser chances of getting a heart stroke or type-2 diabetes.

Even then, some people find it less tasty as it is bland in comparison with other fruits. However, it’s one of the most common breakfast items in West. Ever wondered why people abroad consider Avocados as super breakfast food option? It is because this fruit is a rich source of healthy fats. Avocados contain oleic acid, which gives olive oil its health benefits. Oleic acid has been proved beneficial in reducing inflammation. They also have positive effects on genes linked with cancer.

As it’s commonly believed that breakfast should be heavier than other meals of the day. And this is exactly the reason why avocados are preferred for breakfast. With low carbs and fats, eating avocados for breakfast can keep your stomach full for long. There have been studies that prove that the fruit increases the feeling of satiety. Thus, it helps to cut on the appetite leading to unnecessary snacking. As this fruit has monounsaturated fats, they do not make you gain weight and even boost heart health.

Avocados for preventing diabetes and blood pressure

According a new study published in the Nutrition Journal, eating avocados for breakfast can help prevent the potential risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. The study says that this fruit helps in regularising of blood sugar levels and if consumed daily, they can improve insulin sensitivity. In fact, the monounsaturated fats present in avocados can aid in weight loss and also help maintaining cholesterol levels. This happens because of their low-carb content which doesn’t let blood sugar to spike.

Avocados are also rich source of potassium; in fact, they contain more potassium than bananas. Potassium help in getting rid of excess sodium from the body and that’s the reason why avocados may prove beneficial for controlling blood pressure levels. Unfortunately, people in India are not aware of the importance of this mineral and thus, get very less of it. Potassium helps in maintaining electrical gradient in body’s cell. That’s why avocados are a super breakfast food item.

Avocados are loaded with fibre

Having fibre-rich food in breakfast keeps you active all through the day. Fibres are beneficial for digestive health system, they help in flushing toxins and impurities out of the body. Having fibre-rich food in breakfast keeps the body metabolism on track. Avocado is a rich source of fibre. Basically, it’s an indigestible plant matter that can aid weight loss and help keeping cholesterol level under check. Avocados have almost 7 per cent of their total weight as fibre and that’s quite high as compared to other foods.