Green tea is often lauded as one of the healthiest drinks available in the world. The drink which is also famous for being an elixir for weight loss has great health benefits as well. It is believed that sipping on green tea cleanses, heals, and rejuvenates your body from within. Also Read - Are you a herbal tea connoisseur? 6 kinds of tea and their health benefits

Drinking this weight loss elixir every day might just be one of the best treats that you can give to your body and health. From your brain to your heart, to your kidneys, green tea can make a huge impact on your body’s health in a better way. But some of you might wonder what effect it will have when you consume it on a daily basis… right? So, here, in this article, we will discuss what happens if you drink green tea on a daily basis. Also Read - Drinking too much green tea can cause these side effects

Health Benefits

Green tea is generally made from unoxidized leaves and is one of the less processed types of tea available in the market. Therefore, each cup of green tea that you consume, contains the most important antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols. Also Read - Brew some onion tea: A cup a day can save you from hypertension and more

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that not only boost your immunity but also protect you against cold and flu.

Consumption of green tea aids in maintaining a healthy heart.

Green tea helps your body to release the toxins out of it, thus promotes weight loss.

Regular consumption of green tea also promotes healthy skin and hair.

Let’s dig in more into the benefits of consuming a cup of green tea every day.

Provides energy

Your body requires energy sources from outside to beat the pressure and lethargic feelings. Many adults drink some form of caffeine that helps them to function energetically. But, let’s debunk the theory that only coffee can get the caffeine that your body needs. No! It turns out that green tea might be a healthier form of caffeine than coffee is.

Beat anxiety

Green tea has an ingredient that can help you beat anxiety and stress. According to the studies done over the years, green tea contains L-theanine which is great for fighting stress hormones. A good cup of green tea can make you feel healthy from inside and thus brings that lost smile back to your face.

Improves heart

Green tea can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. When you drink green tea on a daily basis, your body gets the reward. Though green tea contains caffeine, that doesn’t mean it’s bad for your or your heart health. In fact, it is actually good for your heart. Several studies have proven that green tea has positive effects on patients suffering from heart diseases.

Help you deal with diabetes

Don’t doubt yourself if you are planning to drink green tea every day. A cup of green tea might not be the answer to all your problems, but it can actually help you prevent a bucket full of illnesses and diseases that can end up threatening your happy life. According to a study, green tea has shown positive results in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

In short, drinking this weight loss elixir- green tea on a daily basis doesn’t immune you from a lot of illnesses and diseases, but it increases your overall life expectancy. Also, this is not a magic drink that can magically help you lose weight or a drink that can cure diseases, but it definitely has a lot of benefits, and most of these make a real positive impact on your health.