Known to be packed with amazing curative properties, turmeric milk or haldi doodh has been widely used as a traditional medicine. From cleansing blood to improving insulin function in the body, boosting metabolism and improving skin health, its benefits are immense. A glass of haldi doodh before going to bed can do many wonders to your body. But if you want more reasons to drink turmeric milk, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar may help you.

On her Instagram story, Rujuta shared some lesser-known facts about turmeric milk, answered some frequently asked questions and provided basic guidelines on how to really drink it. Here are some dos and don’ts for drinking turmeric milk, according to Rujuta –

Use non-branded, regular milk

Rujuta suggests using the regular, full fat milk from your local dairy, with no labels, packaging and brands. But for those living in areas where it is difficult to get regular milk, she suggests sourcing it from free grazing cows. The best kind of milk is the one that goes bad in a couple of hours when not refrigerated- she says.

Use locally and naturally grown haldi

Answering about the kind of haldi to use, the nutritionist says, “Ideally buy from places that sell locally and naturally grown haldi.” According to her, the best is the one that grows in the shade of a banana tree with a mirchi and genda phool growing next to it.

Turmeric milk can aid weight loss

If you are on a weight loss journey, you may not think of drinking milk at night. But Rujuta says it ok to have it. “Haldi and milk is a powerful combination of essential fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. Together they will ensure that your fat loss is accelerated,” she explains.

Excessive haldi – not good

Haldi is good, but how much you take it also matters. If you have it in random amounts, it can even lead to acidity and bloating, says Rujuta. A pinch with your milk, as a tadka in your sabzis and dals, is a safe amount.

Read her Instagram post to clear your other doubts: