Hemp milk is being used as a trendy food these days and it has also become popular. The amount of omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron and vitamin content in it makes it a superfood. Dietary fibre present in it also makes our digestive system work better. In addition to this, sleep disorders, high blood sugar levels, etc are known to get reduced if someone consumes hemp milk. Here we will tell you how to make hemp milk at home.

You’ll need these things to make Hemp Milk:

Half cup hemp grains

3-4 cups of water

1 pinch of salt

2 dates

Half teaspoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons cocoa or cocoa powder

How to make hemp milk: Mix a half cup of hemp seeds, water, salt, 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder and the essence of your choice in one high-speed blender, for one minute. To add sweetness, try add 2 dates. Now put it in a bowl. If you want to filter it, you can filter it. Cover it for a while with some clean cloth and keep it for a while. Now put it in a closed container and let it cool. You can store it in refrigerators for 5 days. If needed, take it out of the fridge and drink it directly or you can have it along with fruit salad, bread or paratha. Here we have listed some health benefits of hemp milk.

Contains essential vitamins and nutrients

Hemp milk is lower in calories than dairy milk and it is loaded with vitamins and minerals that benefit your diet on a daily basis. It contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, B12, E & D, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Bone And Heart-Healthy

Organic hemp milk helps to strengthen the bones and heart respectively because it contains calcium and potassium. Calcium works wonders for your bones. Potassium helps to regulate kidney function and balance your circulatory system. Additionally, hemp milk contains magnesium which helps to regulate blood pressure.

Strengthen the immune system

Drink a glass of organic hemp milk to boost your immune system. Indulge in this superfood every day to fight against any diseases, especially cold and flu.

Promotes beauty

Hemp milk is rich in vitamin A which helps in restoring and maintaining skin sells. It helps your body produce collagen, a skin-soothing agent that helps your skin to maintain that healthy glow and also reduces wrinkles. This milk also has plenty of Vitamin D which strengthens nails and hair.