Green Meditteranean Diet May Slow Down Age-Related Brain Damage

We are bound to lose some brain cells as we age but brain atrophy makes this process faster and leads to complications. Researchers have found that eating a green Mediterranean diet could be able to slow down the impact.

The loss of brain cells known as neurons causes brain shrinkage, also known as cerebral atrophy. Atrophy also disrupts the connections that allow cells to communicate with one another. It can be caused by a variety of brain-damaging disorders, such as stroke and Alzheimer's disease. You lose some brain cells as you get older, but it's a slow process. Brain atrophy caused by disease or injury develops more quickly and has a greater impact. But you can slow down the progression of the disease by making certain changes in your lifestyle.

Studies have found that eating a healthy diet can slow down brain damage. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a green Mediterranean diet can slow down age-related brain atrophy.

In the small study of 284 participants, the researchers randomly assigned different diets to three different groups: a healthy diet, a Mediterranean diet, or a green Mediterranean diet. While two groups were given walnuts to eat, those on the green Mediterranean diet were given tea per day and a smoothie made of Mankai an aquatic plant.

After and before the study, each participant underwent a full brain MRI scan. Researchers discovered a significant reduction in age-related brain damage in those who followed both types of the Mediterranean diet, with the green diet group experiencing a higher slowing in damage. Participants over the age of 50 showed the greatest substantial improvement, indicating that this age group is particularly prone to rapid mental atrophy.

According to the researchers, the concentration of polyphenols in plant-based dietary sources, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, may explain some of the positive connections between the green Mediterranean diet and age-related neurodegeneration.

What Is Green Mediterranean Diet?

While most people are familiar with the world-famous Mediterranean diet, the green Mediterranean diet is comparatively is still trying to make its mark in the nutrition realm. The normal Mediterranean diet seeks to follow Mediterranean civilizations' historic dietary patterns. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts, and olive oil are all recommended. It is supplemented twice a week with fish or seafood, as well as moderate portions of dairy, eggs, and chicken. The diet discourages the use of red meat and sweets, as well as processed foods, which are generally high in added sugars and sodium.

The green Mediterranean diet completely skips red and processed meat, while emphasizing plants in ways that go above and beyond the normal Mediterranean diet. Traditional "healthy" Mediterranean-style foods, such as whole grains and fresh veggies, will still be your first choice. In addition, the diet consists of three daily components. The green Mediterranean diet is high in protein and low in calories and carbs. According to the authors of a study published in the journal Heart, a typical day would consist of 1,500 calories for men and 1,200 to 1,400 calories for women, with 40 grammes of carbs and 100 grammes of protein. Exercising up to five times a week is also recommended. Since researchers emphasized the importance of including antioxidant-rich plant compounds called polyphenols while on a green Mediterranean diet.

