Growing up in an Indian household, it was absolutely essential for us to consume milk, beans and legumes, green leafy vegetables and nuts on a daily basis. However, today, for most of us now, maintaining a balanced diet has become nothing short of a distant goal, almost unachievable. Our health, of course, takes a hit. As we stuff ourselves with unhealthy carbs, fats and sugar-laden foods, we put our bodies at major risk that fail to fight back several diseases.

One of the primary macro-nutrients that we often miss out on is protein. And, this is truer for vegetarians, who rely on a regular Indian diet, which barely meets the body’s requirement of 10 grams of protein per day.

So, what’s the resolution?

One way is to add protein sources in your diet from lentils, cottage cheese, Greek yoghurt, green peas, edamame, quinoa, almonds and chia seeds. If you are a non-vegetarian, you can always increase your egg, fish and meat intake.

But what if you (like us) do not have a lot of time to cook and plan your meals? And, need faster solutions to your protein deficiency?

A product that has gained immense recognition and caught the attention of many nutritionists and health evangelists in India in the past 60 years, is Protinex, a leading brand by Danone for adult nutrition.

In fact, to celebrate this rich legacy of six long decades and to spread awareness about diets that lack sufficient protein, the brand recently organised a Nutritionist Meet to discuss the important functions of protein in our bodies.

The event also highlighted the science behind Protinex Lite, which contains high protein, high fibre, low GI and zero added sugar – everything customized to suit the lifestyle of the urban population.



But how to consume Protinex?

Nutrionist and Instagrammer at @eatcheatrepeat tells you how she meets her daily protein requirement with Protinex Lite –

And, while we are still there, here are some myths she has broken around protein. Take a look

To make The Nutritionist Meet more interesting, fun and engaging, the nutritionists and the health experts got down to business and put their cooking skills at test.



They prepared some delicious recipes with Protinex Lite and showcased how the product can be consumed in different forms without compromising on taste and health.

One of the recipes that we loved was the Cinnamon Vanilla Protein Laddoos made by nutritionist Divya Ahuja.



Doesn’t it look scrumptious? If you have a recipe with Protinex Lite, we would love to know about it and try it in our homes. Share your recipe on Instagram with the #LiveLITEwithProtein and don’t forget to tag Protinex India.

This is a sponsored article.