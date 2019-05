Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Varun Dhawan in her clientele, recently took to her Instagram account and talked about the very many ways you can have peanuts. Author of books like Don’t Lose Out, Work Out!, Indian Superfoods: Change the Way You Eat and Women and The Weight Loss Tamasha among others, Diwekar also shared a picture of peanuts and spoke about the health benefits of these legumes. “The priceless peanuts… A friend for all seasons, the peanut can be turned into a chutney, eaten roasted or boiled with namak or powdered to garnish your bhaji and koshimbirs. And of course squeezed into oil too. It’s rich in proteins, essential fats and fat-soluble vitamins. Essentially, it’s a power house of nutrients for anyone who wants a strong heart, flawless skin or a good vibe,” she wrote on Instagram.

Scientifically known as Arachis hypogea, peanuts are legumes that come with a lot of health benefits. Containing essential nutrients like antioxidants, minerals, fibres, vitamins, proteins etc., they are a nutritional powerhouse. From boosting your brain function to helping in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, peanuts, do it all for you. Not sold yet? Here we give you more reasons to include this legume in your meals. However, don’t go overboard on peanuts. Ask your nutritionist to advise on the portion. Also, you need to check if you have peanut allergy before including this nut in your meals.

Promotes your heart health

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, eating peanuts regularly reduces your chance of losing your life to heart disease. Being rich in monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, peanuts can potentially help keep your heart healthy by lowering the levels of triglycerides in your body, says a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. Triglycerides are lipids that may contribute to hardening of the arteries or thickening of the artery walls. This potentially increases your risk of getting a stroke or a heart attack. Also, oleic acid present in peanuts can lower the levels of bad cholesterol and raise the levels of good cholesterol in your blood. Apart from these, peanuts can also reduce inflammation associated with heart disease.

Boosts your brain function

Peanuts contain niacin and a flavonoid known as resveratrol. It is known to improve blood flow to the brain and help in boosting your cerebral function and memory as well. Also, various studies suggest that peanut can provide protection against Alzheimer’s due to the presence of vitamin E and niacin in it. Both of these nutrients are associated with prevention of age-related cognitive decline.

Helps in weight loss

Peanuts are rich in fibre, fat and protein. This combination can potentially keep you satiated for long and in less number of calories. As your appetite reduces, you will not end up overeating. This will contribute to weight loss. Moreover, peanuts can increase your body’s metabolism as they are a good source of energy. If you eat peanuts as snacks in the day, you will consume less calories later on, says a study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism. Including peanuts in your diet can also enhance palatability and nutrient intake without causing weight gain, says another study published in the Journal of Nutrition.

Lowers stress and anxiety

Peanuts contain an amino acid named tryptophan, which helps in the secretion of happy hormones known as serotonin. This mood regulating hormone can significantly help you in tackling problems like stress and anxiety. Also, tryptophan helps in keeping you calm and aware.

Controls diabetics

According to The American Diabetes Association, peanuts are a perfect snack option for people with diabetes. This is because they contain manganese, a mineral that plays a significant role in blood sugar regulation, calcium absorption, and metabolism of fat and carbohydrate. Also, they have a low glycaemic index which means adding peanuts in your diet doesn’t raise blood sugar levels. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition, “Daily intake of a diet enriched with peanuts over 24 weeks could improve health parameters in patients with type 2 diabetes.” The presence of monounsaturated fat, arginine, firer, niacin, folate, and vitamin E in peanuts help in managing your blood sugar levels.

Good for skin and hair

Being rich in monounsaturated fats and vitamins, peanuts can help you strengthen your skin cell membranes, which are responsible for preventing excessive water loss. Also, these nuts are jam-packed with vitamin C and E that help delay the signs of ageing. Additionally, peanuts contain resveratrol, a potent anti-ageing phytochemical, which improves the health of your skin making it vibrant. Moreover, these nuts can induce your hair growth due to the presence of vitamin B that converts itself in to biotin and boost hair health. “Since peanuts contain all the amino acids and protein, they might be a good supplementation to a diet for hair growth,” says a study published in the journal Przeglad Menopauzalny.

Aids in treating erectile dysfunction

Inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sex is defined as erectile dysfunction. Containing an essential amino acid named arginine, peanuts can help in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. This amino acid is considered more effective in treating erectile dysfunction when taken along with a herbal supplement called pycnogenol, finds a study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy.