Hazelnuts not only tickle the taste buds but also have a plethora of health benefits. They are a treasure trove of essential and nutrient-dense minerals and vitamins. Now, science also backs the claim. Recently, scientists at the Oregon State University found that in older adults, the levels of two major micro nutrients improved to a significant extent when they included hazelnuts in their diet for a period of 16 weeks. For the study, the researchers asked the participants to consume hazelnut for 16 weeks. The scientists took the blood and urine samples and anthropomorphic measures of the participants at the start and end of the intervention. This was to find out the concentration of plasma and serum concentrations of magnesium, lipids, glucose, insulin, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein along with urinary vitamin E metabolites.

The study findings published in The Journal of Nutrition showed that the concentration of magnesium in the blood had increased significantly and the urinary levels of vitamin E were elevated. Noticeable benefits were found in those who consumed hazelnuts as compared to those who didn’t and these benefits increased with the number of servings of nuts they ate.

It was noticed that consuming these nuts once a week caused small but significant benefits and eating them seven times a week had nearly twice the benefits. Not convinced yet? Here, we give you more reasons to load up on hazelnuts. a

Hazelnuts promote heart health: These nuts are a great source of fibre and contain huge amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids which help to reduce LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol). Moreover, a considerable amount of magnesium is present in them which helps to regulate the balance of potassium and calcium. These two minerals are crucial for regulating blood pressure.

They decrease cancer rates: Hazelnuts are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants like proanthocyanidins that have anti-cancer properties. Hazelnuts have the highest concentration of these antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress. They are rich in vitamin E that protects against cell damage, which, in turn, causes or promotes cancer.

Prevent obesity: These nuts boost your body’s stimulate metabolism helping you shed off those extra kilos. They also contain thiamine, a vitamin that plays a great role in converting carbohydrates into glucose. This also revs up the body’s metabolism and promotes weight loss. Moreover, hazelnuts fill you up with lesser calories, preventing you from overeating.

Boost the brain: With a high concentration of manganese, vitamin E, thiamine, folate, and fatty acids, hazelnuts will make your brain sharper. Research also says that high vitamin E levels help in reducing and delaying age-related cognitive decline such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.