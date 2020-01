Classified as legumes, beans originate from flowering plants in the Fabaceae family. Usually, they grow in pods, which develop from flowers. The pods are come with several beans inside. Apart from these, there are several other legumes including peas, peanuts, and lentils.

With a very low concentration of saturated fats and high amount in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, beans are tiny powerhouses of essential nutrients. They’re one of the best sources of non-meat protein for vegetarians. These are rich in amino acids, the chemicals that combine to form protein and help build muscle. Protein is a an essential macronutrient that helps us perform crucial bodily functions and reduces our risk of conditions like kidney stones, high blood pressure, and even cancer. Beans are also a good source of antioxidants, act as hunger suppressants, give you better control over glucose metabolism and improve your gut health.

Well, beans may not be at the top of your favourite foods’ list. But there are interesting ways to turn these legumes into delicious dishes. Here are 5 recipes that are sure to make beans your favourite.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

This dish makes for a protein-packed post-workout snack. The burger has great flavor and texture, and can be easily made ahead of time and stocked in your refrigerator.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked or canned and drained black beans

1/2 cup cooked or canned and drained red kidney beans

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon ground chia seeds mixed with 1/3 cup water

1/4 cup ground oatmeal flakes

How-to

If baking, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C), and lightly oil a baking sheet.

In a food processor, add beans, cilantro, onion, oil, garlic, salt, chili powder, cumin and pepper, then puree until smooth. Add and chia mixture first, then do the same with the ground oatmeal flakes until the whole mixture is sticky and holds together. Divide mixture into four patties, and pace patties on baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes on each side OR grease grill pan with extra virgin olive oil and cook about 6 minutes on each side.

BLACK BEAN & QUINOA SALAD

This salad contains the healthiest superfoods, beans, and quinoa. Made in almost no time, it is nutrition-dense and light on the waist.

Ingredients

2 cups black beans, cooked (canned are okay)

2-3 cups quinoa, cooked

1 red onion, peeled and minced

1 red pepper, seeded and diced small

12-16 ounces chicken, cooked and diced

1/4 cup cilantro

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup granules or other natural sugar (optional)

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Sea salt, to taste

How-to

Combine cooked black beans, cooked quinoa, red onion, red pepper and diced chicken. In a food processor pulse cilantro, lime juice, red wine vinegar, natural sugar (if desired), olive oil, cumin, black pepper and sea salt. Pour dressing on top of black bean and quinoa salad and marinate for 35-40 minutes (or longer).

BLACK BEAN SOUP WITH JALAPEÑO-LIME CRÈME

This soup is a great bean recipe loaded with nutrients. While black beans have a very strong flavor, they’re full of antioxidants and micronutrients. This Mexican-style soup with homemade crème is as tasty as it is healthy.

Ingredients

For the soup

2 cups dried black beans, picked through and rinsed

1 (2- to 3-inch) piece kombu (a sea vegetable; available in Asian grocery stores)

6 cups Vegetable Stock or water

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons sea salt