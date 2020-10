Eggs are loaded with essential minerals and vitamins. It can be called a superfood and with very good reasons. It is not only tasty but also very nutritious. It is an inexpensive alternative to many other superfoods that promise optimal health. However, all eggs are not equal. The nutritional benefits depend on what a hen was fed and how it was raised. Today, many eggs in the market are fortified with omega-3 fatty acids. You can also pick up pastured eggs from the market as these are healthier. But eggs you get in a superfood are healthy too. Ask any dietician and nutritionist and they will vouch for this food. Medical professionals also share the same opinion and say that this food is an important part of any healthy diet. Also Read - Vitamin K can keep your bones strong and heart healthy: 5 foods that will give you this nutrient

There are many benefits of consuming eggs every day. People have been consuming them since ancient times. But as with all good things, you need to exercise moderation here too. Try not to have more than 3 a day to stay healthy and safe. Here are a few benefits of making eggs an integral part of your diet.

It can help you maintain your cholesterol levels

High levels of bad cholesterols or low-density lipoprotein is not good for your health. It may lead to clogging of arteries and affect your heart health. This is also one of the most common risk factors of stroke and heart attack. It is generally believed that eggs can increase the levels of your bad cholesterol. But this is a misconception. Though it can cause very small increase in LDL cholesterol level, it reduces the risk of heart diseases by altering the pattern of LDL cholesterol from dense to large. It can offer protection from a wide range of cardiovascular diseases.

It is good for your brain health

Eggs contain choline, which is an essential nutrient for your brain health. It is known to boost cognitive ability and prevent neurological disorders. Other benefits of this nutrient are that it promotes cardiovascular health and cell membrane formation. You get around 100mg of choline from just one egg.

It keeps your eyes healthy

Eggs are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two nutrients that reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. It is also a good source of vitamin A and zinc. Vitamin A offers protection to the cornea and zinc keeps your retina safe. It is the yolk that contains most of the nutrients. So be sure to have the whole egg and not just the whites.

You can lose weight easily

Eggs are rich in protein and omega 3 fatty acids. It contains just trace amounts of carbohydrate. If you have this for breakfast, you will be safe from hunger pangs for the rest of the day. You will feel full and not overeat later on during the day. This with significantly reduce your calorie intake. This will definitely help you lose a lot of weight. For weight loss, it is better to eat this food for breakfast.