Heart disease cases are increasing globally. Experts reveal heart-healthy foods that can lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and naturally decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Rising cases of heart disease are concerning, and it is happening due to poor lifestyle and unhealthy food choices that we make in our daily lives. Heart Disease has become a very common problem, and many lives are lost due to heart problems. The World Health Organisation data from 2022 reveals that there were 19.8 million deaths from cardiovasculardisease. 85 per cent of deaths are mostly caused by heart attacks and strokes. Some foods can help you reduce the risk of heart disease if consumed properly. You must focus on vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and fish and avoid foods that are processed and intake of sugary drinks with high salt content.

Expert Reveals Consumption Of Foods To Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease

Here's the list of Foods that you can avoid and the problem it causes

These are the most common foods that are consumed by many people in their day-to-day life, and mostly align with our regular eating habits, or most of the time go to meals. Not only this, but processed meats and sugary cereals are highly consumed.

Bananas Maintain Chloesterol Levels

Bananas are known to maintain good cardiovascular health. You must try incorporating this in your daily diet to remove any heart risks. The fibrous amount that is present in bananas also takes care of cholesterol levels, which means it pushes away bad cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. According to a study that was published in August 2025, revealed that it reduces the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

Beetroot Improves Blood Circulation

Beetroot supports heart health, and if you consume one beetroot a day in the form of juice or anything, it will lower your blood pressure. It is due to improved blood circulation that the chances of a heart attack are lower. Beetroot contains components like nitrates that lower Inflammation, which also means more oxygen can lead to better heart health. In a study, patients who were given beetroots to eat witnessed a 24 per cent reduction in Irregular heartbeat.

Whole Grains Lowers Blood Pressure

Whole grains impact bad cholesterol levels, which lowers the blood pressure and cholesterol, eliminating any risk of heart disease and stroke. You can always choose options like bread, brown rice, oats and barley as part of a whole grain diet, which will bring various benefits to your body like low cholesterol levels and keeping blood pressure in control.

Omega 3 Prevents Abnormal Heart Rate

You can find Omega-3 fatty acids in fish like Salmon, Mackerel, Flaxseed and Walnuts. It lowers the blood pressure and prevents abnormal heart rhythms. It also lowers Inflammation to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Lean Proteins Eliminating Bad Cholesterol

Lean proteins are known to support heart health by keeping you in shape, eliminating bad cholesterol and reducing blood pressure. You can derive this protein from skinless chicken, turkey, trim and other visible fats. Beans, lentils, nuts and seeds are also some of the plant based sources that one can have.

Main Causes Of The Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases?

These are some causes that can trigger the risk of cardiovascular disease

Alcohol Triggers Cardiac Arrest

If you are an Alcohol addict, you must immediately stop and move to healthy lifestyle practices to eliminate the risk of any cardiovascular diseases.

Smoking Damages Blood Vessels

Smoking damages your lungs and also damages the blood vessels of the heart, leading to the risk of heart strokes and diseases.

Obesity And Weight Gain

Many individuals forget that this is also one of the leading factors, and one needs to focus on what they eat, and get rid of a diet that is making them gain weight unnecessarily. Try to take out some time in your daily routine so that you can exercise.

Overall, these are some foods that you can include in your diet that will help take care of your cardiovascular health, and if you face any symptoms, you must rush to a doctor.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.