Healthy Winter Recipes: Fiber-Rich Carrot Soup You Can’t Say No To

Load up on carrots this winter to reap its awesome health benefits. Try this nutrient-dense carrot soup curated by Luke Coutinho.

Carrots are one of the most versatile vegetables with limitless recipes you can make using this ingredient. Golden and naturally sweet, carrots are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They also come loaded with antioxidants, which help the body remove free radicals that cause cell damage, leading to illness and aging. Eating carrots can provide numerous health benefits, such as protecting your vision, boosting immune function and digestive health. What's more, carrots are found in plenty in the winter season. So, load up on carrots this winter to reap its awesome health benefits.

If you can eat carrot raw, just wash, peel, and munch on them as snacks or add in salads. If you cannot, you can try this versatile fiber-rich soup recipe curated by Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of youcarelifestyle.com.

Ingredients required

For making this super healthy carrot soup, you need:

2 cups of chopped carrots

4 tbsp chopped bottle gourd

Salt and pepper to taste

A pinch of nutmeg

1/2 tsp A2 ghee

Coriander, chopped to garnish

Follow the steps to make thefiber-rich carrot soup

Add chopped carrots and bottle gourd in a pressure cooker, pour 2 cups of water and cook for 2 whistles.

Let it cool, and them blend them. Next add water till you get the desired consistency.

Add salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Add 1/2tsp ghee, garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.

You can also add some chopped parsley and pumpkin seeds for a nutritional boost.

Variations you can try: If you don't have carrots and bottle gourds, use pumpkin or ash gourds. You can also alter this recipe to pureed carrot baby food.

Nutritional benefits you will get

This carrot soup contains

Calories: 37kcal

Fat: 2.2g

Protein: 1.2g

Carbohydrates: 11.2g.

Luke Coutinho says "Carrots are rich in Vitamin A, fiber beta-carotene, and anthocyanins, which lower inflammation and boost your immune system."

If you are eating carrots for better skin, hair, and eye health make a carrot soup or steam them. The expert says cooking helps break down the thick plant cellulose and allows beta carotene and carotenoids to shine effectively.

However, he cautions that one should eat carrots in moderation as over consumption can lead to toxicity and the development of carotenemia, where their skin turns orange (due to excess beta carotenes and carotenoids).

Bottle gourd, another main ingredient of this soup, is a good source of essential vitamins like Vitamin C, B, K, A, and E. It also contains minerals like iron, folate, potassium and manganese. From improving digestion to promoting weight loss, bottle gourd is associated with numerous health benefits.