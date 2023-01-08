Healthy Vegan Recipe For Weight Loss: This Easy And Quick Recipe Can Help You Keep Your Weight In Check

Healthy Vegan Recipe For Weight Loss: This Easy And Quick Recipe Can Help You Keep Your Weight In Check

We have curated simple vegan-friendly recipes with Chef Ranveer Brar to get you through the days of Veganuary and that is, 'Homestyle Peanut Curry'.

Are you looking to up your vegan game in 2023? Look no further than Vegan Month! People all over the world take part in the month-long celebration which includes plant-based potlucks, cooking classes, lectures and discussions about veganism, and more. Adopting a gluten-free lifestyle is the best way to support animal rights and reduce one's environmental impact. Veganism has been proven to have numerous health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Additionally, it is also more sustainable than a traditional diet, as it uses fewer resources and produces fewer greenhouse gases. For those interested in making a positive impact on the world, veganism is an excellent option.

Homestyle Peanut Curry

Ingredients

For The Paste

80 grams peanuts

2 tablespoons grated coconut

2 red dry chillies, cut in two

2 -3 green chillies

2 -3 cloves

1/2 inch cinnamon stick

2 -3 tablespoons water

For the curry

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon asafoetida

2 dried red chillies

1 teaspoon spiced peanut coconut paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 cup boiling water

How To Cook?

Add the peanut paste ingredients in a mixer, first dry and then wet. Blend it into a smooth paste. Heat oil in a saucepan and add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and the dried red chilies. Add the peanut paste and cook well. Add red chili powder, salt, and hot water. Cook for 7-9 minutes and take the saucepan off the gas. Serve while hot.

Voila! your yummy and delicious vegan dish is here. Enjoy it in this cold weather and also serve it to your guests, we assure you they won't complain. Also, this is a good option for all those who are trying to lose weight. Therefore, we can also say that this is a weight-loss vegan recipe that will not only keep your tummy full and make sure your diet is on track but also keep your heart happy with its taste.

(Disclaimer: The above recipe is made with easily available ingredients. If you are allergic to any of them, make sure to avoid adding them to your dish.)