Fasting is a common phenomenon in India. However, most of the people get the concept wrong. They either associate it with starving or eating too much all at once. Moreover, most of the Navratri-special food options available are oily, fried and carb-rich. If eaten daily, they can adversely affect the body.

While the food options for those nine days of fasting are tempting, your Navratri special diet plan can be easily changed into an effective weight loss mechanism with little effort and a lot of willpower. It is because certain food restrictions during Navratri fasting coupled with the number of healthy and tasty food options permitted to be eaten can make for a healthy lifestyle plan for you. Once into it, it’s even easier to take this plan beyond nine-days fasting. Taking cue here, don’t you think it’s a great idea to combine your fast with a diet plan that can make you lose weight in the healthiest way possible? Following are the changes to make to your fasting meal plan if you wish to lose weight this Navratri.

Make way for home-cooked food for weight loss

Outside and packaged foods are high on carbs and calories. If you are looking to lose some weight and detoxify your body, make sure to distance yourself from packaged food items. Instead, opt for home cooked meals and try to add more vegetables to the menu in the form of salads and soups. Vegetables keep you fuller for longer, add vital nutrients to the body and help flush toxins too. This also works on the body’s metabolism which promotes weight loss. Some of the healthier vegetable options available are spinach, paneer, cucumber and pumpkin. Navratri special chips and sweets that are readily available in the market should be avoided. Replace them with fresh juices if you crave for something sweet or dry fruits while fasting during those festival days. Dry fruits and seeds improve metabolic rate, adds essential minerals and make for a nice alternate snack option. Soak a few almonds overnight and eat them in the morning, it promotes weight loss and is filling too. If you are eating sago, which is a high carb food, make sure to you add lot of vegetables to balance it out with fibres. Eating dry fruits and seeds during your snack time can eliminate the chances of consuming calories.

Shed those kilos with smaller and frequent portions

First thing first: Fasting doesn’t mean starving. In fact, when you are away from the bigger portions and food items that you usually eat, you need frequent smaller portions to get through with the day without feeling weak and tired. Be aware that practising intermittent fasting doesn’t support healthy weight loss. It makes you lose your energy because of the dropped glucose level leaving you fatigued and weak. Eating healthy, smaller and frequent portions works on the body’s metabolism promoting healthier weight loss and keep you energetic and active. When you eat everything at once after a long gap, you tend to eat faster and more. This can make you gain weight instead. Also, constantly starving yourself can result in the loss of muscle mass and slower metabolism.

Take to light workouts for a healthy weight loss

It’s a well-known fact that a balanced diet when coupled with physical activity can do wonders to a weight loss plan. It’s a myth that the person who’s fasting shouldn’t indulge in any form of physical activity. In fact, if you take nutritious and healthy diet while fasting, you have more energy to workout. Wrong eating habits while on a fast can make you feel lazy and devoid of any energy. However, if you eat right, you can do a medium-intensity workout without any possible health risks. Brisk walking, low to medium intensity dance workout, yoga and swimming are ideal forms of workout during fasting period. Make sure you eat something at least 20 minutes before you start your workout and keep yourself hydrated. Avoid eating heavy meals as they may make you feel bloated while working out and add to the calorie count. If you set yourself into a routine, you can continue it even after Navratri.

Keep yourself sufficiently hydrated

Dehydration can give you headache and make you feel weak. It’s the last condition you’d want to suffer while fasting. It tires you more and getting through the day will be difficult. Drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself active and fresh and helps to detoxify the body. If possible, have lukewarm lemon water first thing in the morning, it increases immunity and helps to cut down fat. Coconut water is also a great source of energy, it keeps you full while giving essential nutrients to the body. Have fresh fruit juices. They are also great sources of fibre that keep metabolism in check and promote a healthy gut.

Look for healthier alternatives

At times, the idea of fasting makes you feel hungry and that’s how you feel tempted to eat unhealthy snacks or sugary liquids. The idea is to go for an alternative whenever hunger pangs strike. For instance, during Navratri, if you are tempted to have tea or coffee, avoid adding sugar to it. If possible, replace these beverages with green tea and black coffee. This won’t only satisfy your craving but also help you cut some extra fat from the body. Do keep light snacks handy to avoid ordering a fried snack from outside. Make sure you carry dry fruits, pumpkin seeds, makhana and dried berries with you. These are healthy snacks that keep you full and away from packaged foods.