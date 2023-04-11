- Health A-Z
The different seasons of the year showcase the beauty of nature in myriad ways. Each season brings with it a change which is truly welcoming. The warmth of summer after a bone-chilling winter, the fresh rains after a dry and sweltering summer, and the cool winters after the monsoon downpour all add up to a refreshing lifestyle. Yet, these seasonal changes can also bring in their wake some health problems which can be life debilitating. We spoke to Dr Sameeksha Kalra Head Dietitian and Nutritionist, Rosewalk Healthcare by Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital to know more about how a person can stay safe during the season change by just maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet.
Climatic and temperature inconsistencies lead to allergies, infections, diseases and also weight fluctuations. In this scenario, the secret to a healthy life is flexibility the ability to adapt our lifestyles to the challenges of changing seasons across the year. So that you can stay healthy throughout the year, irrespective of the seasonal changes.
Yet a change of the weather doesn't mean you and your children should have to worry about whether every sudden cough or sneeze means an upcoming sick day. These handy tips for staying healthy this season :
Proper nutrition is important throughout the year, but consider switching things up by cooking with locally-grown seasonal foods. These foods can provide many benefits such as improving your immune system and digestion. Vitamin C, A, and folate all help build up your immune system. Also, make sure to include a variety of fruits and veggies to your plate fruits and veggies like citrus, red bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, and kiwis for added immune-boosting benefits.
Fried foods are high in pollutants and lack essential minerals. They quickly fill the stomach and make you feel full. They should be avoided at all costs if you wish to maintain a healthy body over time.
Tomato and herb soup, mushroom soup, warm turmeric water, turmeric milk, or the home kadha with crushed ginger, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and some jaggery are shot wonders.
Food fermentation boosts nutrient content, and these have 12 times more Vitamin C than non-fermented foods. Fermentation also increases bioavailability.
oats, brown rice, and ragi are all magnesium and folate-rich fruit and can be beneficial for increasing immunity.
Ample liquid intake is a must-Liquids, particularly water, are critical in combating seasonal changes and fever. They moisten your throat and aid in congestion relief. They help flush out additional toxins that weaken your system and make you unwell by hydrating your organs.
Maintain regular hydration with water, herbal drinks keep your body from becoming fatigued. Because liquid nutrition is easier to digest and assimilate, it is the ideal option to boost your nutrient quotient.
A good night's sleep is essential for healthy health. Allowing your body to relax and restfully recharges your neurological system and helps your immune system to work more effectively. You have adequate energy to deal with any stress or illness that may arise.
Of course, regular exercise is still an important part of your daily routine. Maintaining an active lifestyle throughout autumn and winter will reinforce your overall health and further boost your immune system.
As you shift from shorts to comfy trousers and hoodies, it is also important to recognize how your body is adapting to the change with the change in seasons. Here's how your body is affected by the seasonal change: -
All that proves why seasonal food and organic nutrition are your best friends.
