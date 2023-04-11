Healthy Summer Diet Plan: Dr Sameeksha Shares Shares Top 10 Foods for Building Strong Immunity

Summer Diet: Dr Sameeksha Shares Shares Top 10 Foods for Building Strong Immunity

Has shared dietary tips that can help you stay healthy and fit especially during the season change.

The different seasons of the year showcase the beauty of nature in myriad ways. Each season brings with it a change which is truly welcoming. The warmth of summer after a bone-chilling winter, the fresh rains after a dry and sweltering summer, and the cool winters after the monsoon downpour all add up to a refreshing lifestyle. Yet, these seasonal changes can also bring in their wake some health problems which can be life debilitating. We spoke to Dr Sameeksha Kalra Head Dietitian and Nutritionist, Rosewalk Healthcare by Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital to know more about how a person can stay safe during the season change by just maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet.

Dietary Tips that can help you during Seasonal Change

Climatic and temperature inconsistencies lead to allergies, infections, diseases and also weight fluctuations. In this scenario, the secret to a healthy life is flexibility the ability to adapt our lifestyles to the challenges of changing seasons across the year. So that you can stay healthy throughout the year, irrespective of the seasonal changes.

Yet a change of the weather doesn't mean you and your children should have to worry about whether every sudden cough or sneeze means an upcoming sick day. These handy tips for staying healthy this season :

Eat the Right Foods, Right Away

Proper nutrition is important throughout the year, but consider switching things up by cooking with locally-grown seasonal foods. These foods can provide many benefits such as improving your immune system and digestion. Vitamin C, A, and folate all help build up your immune system. Also, make sure to include a variety of fruits and veggies to your plate fruits and veggies like citrus, red bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, and kiwis for added immune-boosting benefits.

Say 'no' to junk food

Fried foods are high in pollutants and lack essential minerals. They quickly fill the stomach and make you feel full. They should be avoided at all costs if you wish to maintain a healthy body over time.

Homemade remedies

Tomato and herb soup, mushroom soup, warm turmeric water, turmeric milk, or the home kadha with crushed ginger, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and some jaggery are shot wonders.

You may like to read

Fermented foods can help

Food fermentation boosts nutrient content, and these have 12 times more Vitamin C than non-fermented foods. Fermentation also increases bioavailability.

Choose whole-grain over processed food

oats, brown rice, and ragi are all magnesium and folate-rich fruit and can be beneficial for increasing immunity.

Increased Liquid Intake

Ample liquid intake is a must-Liquids, particularly water, are critical in combating seasonal changes and fever. They moisten your throat and aid in congestion relief. They help flush out additional toxins that weaken your system and make you unwell by hydrating your organs.

Maintain regular hydration with water, herbal drinks keep your body from becoming fatigued. Because liquid nutrition is easier to digest and assimilate, it is the ideal option to boost your nutrient quotient.

Sleeping Pattern

A good night's sleep is essential for healthy health. Allowing your body to relax and restfully recharges your neurological system and helps your immune system to work more effectively. You have adequate energy to deal with any stress or illness that may arise.

Make Regular Time for Exercise

Of course, regular exercise is still an important part of your daily routine. Maintaining an active lifestyle throughout autumn and winter will reinforce your overall health and further boost your immune system.

Dietary Habits Are Important During Season Change

As you shift from shorts to comfy trousers and hoodies, it is also important to recognize how your body is adapting to the change with the change in seasons. Here's how your body is affected by the seasonal change: -

Change in Body Temperature - During summer, people often crave lighter and cooler foods. That is because of thermoregulation, the process your body performs to maintain the right body temperature. But with the falling temperature in the environment, the body has to work harder to keep its temperature warm. Therefore, it demands more energy and, thus, more calories. Insulin Resistance - During late summer and early winter, your body increases insulin resistance. It is to store fat in the tissues and make itself well prepared for the chilly winters. That is why people tend to gain more weight in winter. Dry skin - Due to a decrease in temperature and humidity in autumn and winter, dry skin is something you might notice with the shift in temperature. Flu - The risk of flu is another common effect of change in the seasons. The shifting of seasons leads to changes in temperature that can stress your body, leading to the weakening of your immune system.

All that proves why seasonal food and organic nutrition are your best friends.