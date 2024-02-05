Healthy Sipping: This Super Seed Can Offer Relief From UTI

The symptoms of UTI include pain or burning sensation while urinating; frequent urination; feeling the need to urinate despite having an empty bladder; bloody urine; pressure or cramping in the groin or lower abdomen, the CDC states.

Urinary tract infection, or UTI, can happen in any part of the urinary system, such as the kidneys, bladder or the urethra. While it happens to men and women both, UTI is more common in women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UTIs happen when bacteria -- from the skin or rectum -- enter the urethra and infect the urinary tract. In women, urethras are shorter and closer to the rectum; this increases the risk.

It should be noted that some people are at higher risk of getting a UTI. Key factors to consider include: a previous UTI, sexual activity, changes in the bacteria that live inside the vagina, or vaginal flora, pregnancy, age (older adults and young children are more likely to get UTIs), structural problems in the urinary tract, such as an enlarged prostate, poor hygiene in children who are potty-training.

While it is advisable to get it checked by a doctor and begin a medication course, one must know of natural ways to get rid of UTI. Taking to Instagram, Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, explained that dhania seeds (seeds of coriander) can help. "Dhania seeds, also known as coriander seeds, are effective for treating urinary tract infections," said the expert, adding that they can improve filtration rate of the kidneys, "enabling quicker urine generation".

"It leads to lower water retention in the body and allows it to flush out toxins," said the nutritionist.

She also said that dhania seeds have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, which can also help with any kind of pain.

Dhania seeds water

The best to have the seeds would be to consume them with water. According to the expert, you must do the following:

Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight in one-and-a-half cup of water.

Strain the water the following morning, and consume it.

"Coriander seeds water helps reduce the burning [sensation]. Do this for 2 to 10 days in case of mild burning," Mukerjee advised. She added that for more severe cases, one can use "unsweetened cranberry juice".