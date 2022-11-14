Healthy Recipes For Your Kids That You Must Try This Children's Day

Try these yummy and chocolaty recipes that you can try this year on Children's Day.

Happy Children's Day to all the little ones out there. It is that day of the year when we celebrate the presence of a child in our lives. And celebrating an occasion without food is a big 'NO', especially when it is for the kids. This children's day, let's bring a smile to the cute little faces who bring immense joy into our lives, with something that they absolutely love!

Healthy Dark Choco Chip Cookies

Who doesn't like to munch on dark chocolates? This food comes packed with several health benefits. From being a powerhouse of antioxidants to reducing heart disease risk, dark chocolates are good for your health when consumed in the right way. Let's make a recipe with dark chocolate for your little one that you can serve on this Children's Day.

Ingredients

30 gms dark cocoa powder

150 gms almond flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

125 gms softened white butter

25 gms dates

25 gms brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

80 gms dark chocolate chips

Recipe

In a bowl, mix the almond flour, dark cocoa powder, and baking soda. Cream the white butter and brown sugar. Add eggs one at a time followed by vanilla essence. Add the almond flour mixture and dark chocolate chips. Scoop out with an ice cream scoop. Put it on a greased & lined tray. Bake for 20 minutes at 160 C.

Dark Chocolatey Noodles

Noodles are also among the most loved foods of the kids. What if you make dark chocolate noodles for them this year? Here are the ingredients that is required to make this recipe.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons dark chocolate syrup

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 inch ginger, julienne

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

100 grams of veggies (peppers and zucchini)

100 grams noodles, boiled

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Pepper to taste

Recipe

In a wok, heat oil. Stir-fry ginger and garlic, add vegetables and stir for a minute, add salt and pepper to taste Add the sauce, dark chocolate, and noodles, and toss well. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot.

