Healthy Kheer Recipes: 3 Amazing Payasam Recipes You Must Try This Festive Season

3 Amazing Payasam Recipes You Must Try This Festive Season

Make this festival more special with these 3 Payasam recipes especially curated for you to indulge in sweets without any guilt.

Indian festivals are often celebrated with traditional sweets that hold cultural relevance. As they always say - festivals and sweets are two best buddies that come together. And no festival is complete without sweets. But, eating too many sweets can be bad for your health, as it may increase your chances of developing severe health conditions. Does this mean you will have to deprive your soul of sweets this festive season? Not at all, we have some amazing sweet recipes that are not only yummy but are healthy too!

3 Healthy Payasam Recipes

With Durga Puja and Diwali around the corners, we bring you 3 healthy, and easy-to-make payasam recipes that you can eat without any guilt. So, without any further adieu, let's get directly into the recipes. One of them is specially curated by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Choco Payasam Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups skimmed milk or low-fat milk

4 tbsp Rice (Rinsed) - You can also swap it with red rice

cup jaggery

100 ml desiccated coconut

50ml dark chocolate syrup or flakes

75g Cocoa

50 g Chironji

50 g Cashew Nuts or almonds

Method:

Heat milk in a pot, bring the milk to a boil then put it on simmer. Add rice of your choice and allow it to cook till the rice becomes soft. As it begins to thicken, add jaggery, and coconut desiccated or flakes and cook for a few more minutes. Now add dark chocolate flakes or syrup, cocoa & mix thoroughly. Lastly, add in the chironji & chopped nuts and stir well. Turn off the flame. Plating a dish is as important as making it. So use a beautiful serving bowl & pour the choco payasam in it and top it with some nuts. Serve it hot or chilled.

Quinoa Kheer Recipe

Ingredients:

Quinoa

Low-fat or skimmed milk

Jaggery

Cardamom powder

Saffron

Nuts

Desi ghee

Method:

Heat milk in a pot, bring the milk to a boil then put it on simmer. Add quinoa and allow it to cook till the rice becomes soft. As it begins to thicken, add jaggery, and chopped nuts and cook for a few more minutes. You can also add kishmish or raisins. Add cardamom powder and saffron. Yummy and thick and rich quinoa kheer is ready. Serve it chilled and garnish it with pistachio and almonds.

Makhana Kheer Recipe

Ingredients:

Makhana

Low-fat or skimmed milk

Jaggery

Nuts Seeds & Dry Fruits (Almonds, Pistachio, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds)

Saffron

Green cardamoms crushed

Method:

Take a pan and add 1 tablespoon of ghee to it.

Now add the makhanas and start roasting them until they turn light brown.

Now keep the roasted makhana aside.

In a blender carefully blend the makhana to a coarse paste.

Take a new pan and add milk to it. Bring the milk to a boil then put it on simmer.

When the milk boils, add crushed makhana to the pan.

Now, cook it for 4-5 minutes until the milk starts to thicken.

As it begins to thicken, add jaggery, and chopped nuts and cook for a few more minutes.

Add cardamom powder and saffron.

Your Makhana Kheer is ready to devour!