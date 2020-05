Summer is here and along with it comes the heat and dust and the associated health issues. Therefore, you must take extra care of yourself during this time despite being at home because of the lockdown. This season is known to be quite harsh on those who are not too careful about their eating and drinking habits. And one of the most common problems that everyone faces during this time is the discomfort of bloating and acidity. You may experience heart burn, bad breath, reflux and a sour tongue. Such signs of acidity develop when there is excess heat in the gastric glands of the stomach, which leads to excess acid production. Therefore, it is extremely important to know what to eat and what to avoid at this time of the year. For instance, foods that produce gas include legumes like kidney beans, onions, peaches, garlic and more. So, here we are with a list of less acidic foods, which you must consume to get relief from acidity during the hot summer months. Also Read - Suffering from acidity and heartburn? Try these tricks to ease your pain

Bananas

Bananas are the best antidote for acidity and for snacking purpose too. They are rich in potassium which produces mucous in the stomach lining. This leads to lowering of the pH levels in your body. Bananas are also a great source of fibre. Therefore, eating bananas during summer is one of the best ways to combat acidity.

Melons

Melons like musk melons, watermelons and cantaloupe are great foods that help you fight acidity. They contain high amounts of antioxidants and fibre, which helps in avoiding acid reflux and other gastric ailments by maintaining the mucous membrane. Melons have cooling properties and they are also high in water content.This helps you keep your body hydrated and your pH levels low. Other fruits like papayas and apples are also said to ward off the problem of acidity as they are high in fibre.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is considered one of the most ideal drinks during summer. This organic tropical blessing has cleansing properties, which help in flushing out harmful toxins from your body. Coconut is rich in fibre, which again helps in regulating your bowel movements. Therefore, keep drinking coconut water regularly to keep acidity problems at bay.

Cold Milk

Milk, especially cold milk, is an age-old formula to fight acidity. Milk absorbs the acid in the stomach,and this prevents acidity or the burning sensation that you sometimes experience. So, whenever you feel an acid formation in your stomach or get a feeling of heartburn coming on, have a glass of plain cold milk without adding anything.

Buttermilk and curd

Apart from cold milk, other milk products like curd and buttermilk also offer relief from acidity. These products cool the stomach and are good for beneficial bacteria in the gut. This prevents acid formation. They keep the digestive system healthy. So, try having buttermilk and curd regularly to avoid acidity issues in the long run too.

Jaggery

Jaggery is one of the most effective ways to combat acidity. It contains magnesium and it not only helps in improving your immunity but also keeps your body temperature in check. Try having jaggery water.