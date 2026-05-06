Healthy fats gone wrong: How omega-6 overload and low omega-3 levels are silently harming your gut and liver

Many "healthy fats" may be doing more harm than good. Know how excess omega-6 and low omega-3 levels can impact gut health, inflammation, and liver function.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 6, 2026 2:58 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Balaji G

Healthy fats gone wrong (Image AI Generated)

It's common to find patients who think they're consuming "healthy fats." They incorporate seeds into their shakes, use vegetable oils for cooking, and abstain from fried foods but still suffer from bloating, tiredness, fatty liver, or inflammation. It seems that these individuals fail to understand that the issue lies not in a deficiency of healthy fats but in an imbalance between the ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

According to Dr Balaji G, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru, "Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are considered essential fatty acids, which means that our body does not produce them, and we have to consume them through food. At the same time, the role of these fats in our body is different. When the proper balance between these two fats is maintained, it helps us to keep our immune system, cell functionality and recovery processes."

Why modern diets are high in omega-6?

In recent times, the content of most Indian diets, particularly the diets of urban populations, has an excessively high level of omega-6 fatty acids. This can be attributed to vegetable oils like sunflower oil, corn oil and soybean oil. "The recommended optimal ratio between omega-6 and omega-3 is 4:1. But in most instances I have found that the ratio is 15:1 or even 20:1," the doctor added.

In terms of effects, the consumption of omega-6 fatty acids adversely affects the digestive system, specifically the gut and liver which are organs that are very important in my field of practice. Omega-6 is known to cause low level of chronic inflammation in the gut which results in bloating, acidity and alteration in bowel movements.

Fatty acids and liver disease

The unbalanced ratio also plays a role in the rising rate of non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when we discuss the liver. High intake of omega-6 will cause inflammation that will exacerbate the situation and result in more serious liver problems. Unchecked, NAFLD may lead to steatohepatitis, fibrosis and ultimately cirrhosis.

Another area of concern is insulin resistance where the fatty acid imbalances can be of key concern. Patients with persistent weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, tend to have underlying inflammatory pathways, which are in part due to poor fatty acid balance. This is also overlapping with such conditions as metabolic syndrome, which additionally predisposes to liver disease.

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Simple ways to restore fat balance

Fixing this issue is not difficult, although it does take some knowledge and discipline. The doctor advises patients to cut back on their omega-6 consumption by minimising their use of processed foods and vegetable oils. At the same time, one should consume more omega-3 through sources such as fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised dietary or health guidance.

FAQs How can I improve my fat balance? Reduce processed foods and vegetable oils, and increase omega-3-rich foods like fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. Can fat imbalance affect liver health? Yes, excess omega-6 intake can contribute to inflammation and increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. What is the ideal balance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids? Experts suggest a ratio of around 4:1 (omega-6 to omega-3) for optimal health, but modern diets often exceed this.

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