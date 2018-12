Oats are gluten-free and also provide various essential vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is one of the healthiest grains available to human beings. They are also rich in anti-oxidants. If you consume oats on a regular basis it will help you to reduce the blood sugar levels. Thus, if you are a diabetic it is an important food item to add to the daily diet. It helps to reduce weight, lower blood cholesterol, etc. Oats will also keep you fuller for a longer time due to abundant fibre content.

It is easy to cook as it does not take much time. It is usually consumed in the form of a porridge which involves boiling of water or milk and adding oats to it along with salt or sugar. But after a while, this recipe gets a little boring. So, for variety, oats are incorporated into soups, milkshakes and muffins. Here, we have mentioned an Indian recipe which you can make easily using oats. The name of the recipe is Oats Tikki. To give the oats an extra boost of nutrition and flavour it is made with paneer and grated carrots.

Ingredients:

For the Oats Tikki

1 cup quick cooking oats

1 cup Paneer

¼ cup Grated carrot

¼ cup Cooked and mashed potatoes

½ cup Coriander leaves chopped

2 tbsp Lemon juice

1 tsp Ginger and green chilli paste

1 ½ tsp Chilli powder

1 tsp Garam masala powder

½ tsp Aamchoor Powder

1 tsp Milk

1 tbsp Salt to taste

How to prepare the oats Tikki: Take a large mixing bowl and add the oats grated paneer and the carrots. With your hands mix it well. Add the potatoes to the mixture, mix well. To wet the mixture you may add a little water. Until it is well combined continue to mix all the ingredients with your hands. Now, to make a ball with the mixture using your greased hands. To make tikkis or pattice flatten these balls. Now take a flat tawa and drizzle some oil in it. Take one tikki and dip it into the milk. Now, roll the tikki in the oats until it is fully covered. Place the tikkis on the tawa one by one. By flipping them gently roast the tikkis on both sides. Remove them from the tawa when the tikkis turn a light golden brown. Serve the oats tikkis along with chilled green chutney.

For the Chutney

Chopped mint leaves

½ cups Chopped coriander

1/4 cups Chopped onions

2 tbsp Lemon juice

½ tbsp Sugar

2 Green chillies

Sat to taste

How to prepare the green chutney: Take the small jar of your mixer-grinder. Add the entire ingredient list mentioned above for the green chutney to the jar. To make a fine paste grind all the ingredients. To adjust the consistency to your liking you may add a little water. Put the prepared chutney into a bowl. Refrigerate it until ready to serve.