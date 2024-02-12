Healthy Eating: Pumpkin Idlis From Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Kitchen (Recipe Inside)

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Healthy eating does not require you to modify your diet entirely. With whatever is available in your kitchen -- fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds -- you can transform your diet and ensure that all the right nutrients are entering your body and boosting your immunity. For instance, did you know that you can give a healthier and tastier spin to idli by adding pumpkin to it?
Idli, while largely consumed in the southern parts of the country, is a staple breakfast item in many Indian states. It is consumed with sambar and coconut chutney.
Chef and author Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on how you can make pumpkin idlis from scratch. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
As opposed to regular idlis, this dish is packed with the goodness of papaya. Give your food a healthy spin by trying this!
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information