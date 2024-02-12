Healthy Eating: Pumpkin Idlis From Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Kitchen (Recipe Inside)

Representational image/Pixabay

As opposed to regular idlis, this dish is packed with the goodness of papaya. Give your food a healthy spin by trying this!

Healthy eating does not require you to modify your diet entirely. With whatever is available in your kitchen -- fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds -- you can transform your diet and ensure that all the right nutrients are entering your body and boosting your immunity. For instance, did you know that you can give a healthier and tastier spin to idli by adding pumpkin to it?

Idli, while largely consumed in the southern parts of the country, is a staple breakfast item in many Indian states. It is consumed with sambar and coconut chutney.

Chef and author Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on how you can make pumpkin idlis from scratch. Take a look.

Ingredients:

Semolina

Water

Bengal gram

Grated pumpkin

Green chillies

Fresh coriander leaves

Fresh coconut, grated

Some cumin seeds

Black peppercorns

Salt, to taste

Method:

Take semolina in a bowl. Add some water to it and mix. Make sure the paste is consistent. Soak the Bengal gram in some water to soften it. Now add it to the paste. To this, add the grated pumpkin, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Add coconut and cumin seeds as well. Finally, add black peppercorn and salt to the mix and stir it so that all the ingredients blend. Put the paste into an idli maker wherein it will assume the shape of the mould. Remove the lid when ready; serve it hot.

