Healthy Eating Habits During Covid-19 Pandemic You Should Follow

When the pandemic started there was a surge of immunity-boosting foods but there is no magical potion that can protect you from the virus. But you can mitigate your risk by following some healthy eating habits.

The first thing that strikes a person when infected with Covid-19 is "why me". He is upset and also battling some of the symptoms like cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, loss of taste, acidity, loose motions, fever and breathlessness. Under such conditions, one needs to give him a diet that will help to calm the person and include a balanced diet consisting of all the food groups which will take care of his symptoms and also provide nourishment. A Stepwise approach is more helpful. As Mood, flavour and appetite are on the downside in people infected with Covid-19, the diet offered should be visually appealing, infused with a variety of flavours and rich in both macro and micronutrients. The diet should contain foods rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients, probiotics, a good amount of protein, more fluids. Since the person is not able to consume enough food at one time, he can be offered foods that are calorie-dense and strengthening at the same time.

Eating Right During COVID-19 Is More Important

When the pandemic started there was a surge of immunity-boosting foods in the market-breads, beverages, foods with added haldi, etc. But there is no single food that will rid you of the infection and act as a saviour. A combination of food items in the right proportion will give you a much-needed boost of vitamins, minerals, good quality proteins, fats, carbohydrates and fibre. Also, help to slowly improve immunity.

However, there are some foods that help to ease the symptoms. Warm beverages like soups, broths, spice concoctions take care of the sore throat. When it is difficult to swallow soft or blenderized food items like khichdi or clear soups can be given. Fruits like amla which is rich in vitamin C can be taken on a daily basis. Loose motions lead to dehydration- here coconut water, bananas can be given.

TRENDING NOW

Proteins- Eggs, Curds, Milk, Soymilk, Paneer, Chicken, fish, dals and whole pulses.

Vitamin C- Amla, lime, orange, Guava etc

Zinc- Chickpea, Cashews, egg, spinach, lentils, milk

Omega-3 Fats- walnuts, fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds , pine nuts

Water - Consumer 2-3L of water per day to maintain ourselves in a well-hydrated state

Seasonal and colourful fruits & vegetables add not only antioxidants but also lots of vitamins and minerals that are needed for strong immunity

Be Mindful Of What You Eat During The Pandemic

Covid-19 is an infection in which taste and appetite are affected. So, one also needs to include certain foods in small amounts which will tickle the appetite and give some amount of taste like rice crispies or fritters. But if one is having loose motions or sore throat then fried items, soft drinks, processed food items, & heavy sweets are an absolute no-no.

Perfect healthy meal option- Dal khichdi with a little added ghee, Curd, Lime coriander soup, Roasted Masala papad with added cucumber and tomato. Palak Rice, Mixed grain bhakri, Fresh green garlic saut ed with ghee and salt, Boiled and roasted kand with salt and pepper, Carrot beet Soup.

Eat well to feel well, speak to a certified nutritionist If you feel you need help in planning & preparing healthy nutritious meals for your loved ones undergoing treatment for COVID-19 or those who've just made recovery.

You may like to read

(The article is contributed by Ms Rajeswari V Shetty, HOD-Dietetics, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim)

RECOMMENDED STORIES