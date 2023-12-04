Want To Stay Healthy And Enjoy Your Food? Eat With Your Hands!

Do you eat with your hands? (Photo: Freepik)

When our fingers touch the food, our brain sends a message to the stomach, which helps with digestion. It helps in mindful eating, and prevents you from eating too much.

Most Indians love eating with their hands, a tradition they love sharing with Westerners, too. While this practice is looked down upon by many non-Indians, because it may appear a tad messy, it is actually a fun, healthy and wholesome way to eat. And if you need any more convincing as to why you should ditch the spoon and fork and eat your food with your hand, celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani has a solid explanation on how doing this can have a "positive effect our body chakras", along with other innumerable benefits.

Parwani -- who trains and works with many Bollywood celebrities -- took to Instagram to explain in a video that the five fingers represent the five most important elements, which are: space, air, earth, water and fire. "When we eat, we join our fingers and this creates the Shunya Mudra, which has amazing benefits," she said.

According to siddhiyoga.com, Shunya Mudra refers to the 'Gesture of Emptiness', because in Sanskrit, 'Shunya' means 'empty', 'zero' or 'void', and 'mudra' means 'seal' or 'gesture'. In order to do this exercise,

Sit down in a comfortable posture.

Place your hands gently on your knees.

Bend your middle fingers so that your thumbs touch your thumbs base.

Gently press your thumbs against your middle fingers.

Your other fingers should be extended and relaxed.

Relax completely. Breathe deeply.

Try to still your mind and thoughts.

Hold the position for about 4-5 minutes in the beginning. Increase the time with practice. Repeat this exercise up to three more times per day.

Parwani added that when our fingers touch the food, our brain sends a message to the stomach, which helps with digestion. It helps in mindful eating, and prevents you from eating too much. She called it a "beautiful way of connecting with your food at a deeper level".

The expert said eating with our hands is an "age-old tradition", practised even today in a majority of Indian households, and it

Is a form of exercise that increases blood circulation. Establishes a connection with your food and promotes mindful eating. Aids in digestion. Stimulates the senses as the hands can feel the texture and temperature of the food.