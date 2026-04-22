Healthy eating but always bloated? Here’s why 'good foods' may be hurting your gut and how to fix it

Eating healthy but still feeling bloated? Know why certain "good foods" may trigger digestive issues and simple ways to fix your gut health naturally.

One of the most common problems that people come to me with nowadays is "I am eating healthier, but I feel more bloated than ever." This doesn't sound right, does it? But trust me, it happens all the time. The problem is not with eating unhealthy; it's called healthy food intolerance.

Understanding healthy food intolerance

According to Dr Balaji G, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Bengaluru, "Food intolerance is not the same thing as a food allergy. Food intolerances are digestive problems where your body has trouble breaking down certain compounds in the food. The symptoms include bloating, gas, feeling heavy, even fatigue. They might not seem like much, but they can be chronic. And the worst part is that these symptoms arise from eating what people think is "good" for their health."

Gut health is the real game-changer

"As far as I am concerned, gut health is the key to all of this. My patients often have an imbalance in their guts caused by factors such as stress, inconsistent mealtimes, lack of sleep, or previous consumption of processed foods. Suddenly, when they switch to fibre-rich diets, their gut cannot cope. Fibre is important; however, consuming too much of it too fast will cause problems. Therefore, I usually recommend that my patients slowly change their diets and that they drink enough water to aid digestion," the doctor told.

Common healthy foods that may trigger symptoms

Here are some foods that repeatedly trigger symptoms in patients:

Large, raw, green smoothies full of fruits and vegetables

Consuming too many nuts and seeds

Artificial sweeteners or "light" foods

Gluten-free foods rich in fermentable carbohydrates

When to track your symptoms carefully?

The doctor said, "In case of chronic bloating, even after following healthy diets, I would advise keeping track of food consumed and symptoms experienced through a food journal. An elimination diet might also be recommended in certain situations. Firstly, I tell my patients that healthy eating is subjective. A diet that benefits others might not suit you and there's nothing wrong with that!"

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How to determine which healthy foods suit your body?

Mindful experimentation is, perhaps, one of the best options. Try adding only one new item to your diet that you consider to be healthy, and watch the reactions of your body within the next 24 48 hours. Maintaining a food journal where you write down what you have consumed, alongside with any physical symptoms such as bloating or flatulence, is a good way to see some clear trends. It may also help to control your portion size, as even foods that you are well-tolerant of may still cause problems if eaten in excess.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.