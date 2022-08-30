Healthy Coconut Modak Recipe To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi Special Recipe: Healthy Yet Mouth-Watering Jowar Laddu And Modak Recipe

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Share these delectable recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar as bhog to Lord Ganesh as you celebrate the big day to create flavorful memories!

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm after two lulling years of the pandemic. Devotees of Lord Ganesha across the nation are all geared up to rejoice in the festivities in full glory.

Different cultures make different offerings to Lord Ganesha during the festival however, there is one thing that we all cherish and bond over together all across India and that is Sweet! With this lip-smacking offering of Choco-Coconut Modak curated by Chef Ranveer Brar, even our Lord Ganesha's palate is in for a sweet treat with a chocolaty twist. However, if you are someone looking for a healthier alternative this festive season, Hershey India has got you covered with a guilt-free substitute of Strawberry flavoured Jowar Laddu that will tick your health boxes.

Share these delectable recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar with your loved ones and offer them as bhog to Lord Ganesh as you celebrate the big day to create flavorful memories!

Healthy Cocoa-Coconut Modak

Ingredients For Modak

cup Water

1 tbsp Ghee

1 cups Rice Flour

cup grated Mawa (Khoa)

A pinch of Salt

1 tsp ghee

1 cup jaggery / gud

Cocoa Powder cup

For Filling

cup powdered Sugar

8 tbsp grated fresh Coconut or desiccated Coconut

1 tbsp Poppy Seeds

tsp Cardamom Powder

1 crushed toasted Cashew Nuts

Process:

For Modak, add water & ghee to a pot & bring it to a boil. Parallelly, mix cocoa powder, rice flour, refined flour & salt. Add the mixture of flours to the boiled water & blend it in one direction. Turn off the flame & cover with a lid for one minute. Get the mixture out in a bowl & knead it into a smooth dough, without any lumps. Add in Mawa & knead it again, then cover it with a damp cloth & keep aside. Mix all the ingredients required for the filling together. Divide the dough into 8-10 equal portions & roll each into a smooth ball. Take one dough ball and press it into the cavity of the Modak mould till it is evenly lined on all sides. Fill the dough cavity with a portion of the filling. Take a smaller portion of the dough and spread it evenly at the base of the Modak mould to seal the filling. Demould the Modak from the mould. Heat water in a steamer and steam the Modaks for 15-20 mins. Take the Modaks out & serve hot.

Healthy Jowar Laddu

Ingredients

3 cups roasted puffed jowar

cup slivered almonds

tbsp cardamom powder

tsp dry ginger powder

2 tbsp roasted chironji

1 tsp ghee

1 cup jaggery / gud

Equipment Needed

1 Non-stick Saucepan

1 Non-stick Spoon

1 Ladle

2 Glasses

Process

In a large Kadai, heat ghee and add jaggery. Keeping the flame low, stir continuously until the jaggery melts. Add flavoured syrup (optional) and stir on low flame, till it turns frothy. Check the consistency by dropping syrup into a bowl of water. It should form a soft ball. Turn off the flame and add dry roasted murmura and mix gently. Add roasted puffed jowar, slivered almonds, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder and roasted chironji. Mix until mixture is well combined and jaggery syrup is coated well. Grease your hand with ghee or wet your hand with water. Prepare ladoo when the mixture is still warm.