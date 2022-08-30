Healthy Coconut Modak Recipe To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm after two lulling years of the pandemic. Devotees of Lord Ganesha across the nation are all geared up to rejoice in the festivities in full glory.
Different cultures make different offerings to Lord Ganesha during the festival however, there is one thing that we all cherish and bond over together all across India and that is Sweet! With this lip-smacking offering of Choco-Coconut Modak curated by Chef Ranveer Brar, even our Lord Ganesha's palate is in for a sweet treat with a chocolaty twist. However, if you are someone looking for a healthier alternative this festive season, Hershey India has got you covered with a guilt-free substitute of Strawberry flavoured Jowar Laddu that will tick your health boxes.
Share these delectable recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar with your loved ones and offer them as bhog to Lord Ganesh as you celebrate the big day to create flavorful memories!