Healthy Christmas Plum Cake Recipes By Chef Ranveer Brar

The most magical time of the year is almost here and we can't keep calm! Yes, we are talking about Christmas. But what are Christmas celebrations without that perfect plum cake? So if you are not in a festive mood just yet, we have the best plum cake recipe to kickstart your Christmas celebrations. Roll up your sleeves and get ready for the healthiest and yummiest plum cake recipe that is specially curated by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Christmas Plum Cake Recipe

The perfect plum cake recipe with the goodness of ingredients can make it healthy. Try this recipe:

Ingredients:

Dry ingredients

Cocoa powder unsweetened 175 gms almond flour 150 gms powdered almond 1 tsp baking powder

Wet ingredients

Honey 250 gms softened white butter 150 gms brown sugar 5 eggs 25 gms mixed fruit jam plum jam 100 gms tutti frutti mixed candied fruits 2 tbsp icing sugar, for garnish

Method:

Pre-soak tutti frutti in honey for one week at least (optional). In a mixing bowl, mix almond flour, almond powder, cocoa powder unsweetened, and baking powder. Use a fork to mix well and keep it aside on a platform. Take another mixing bowl, add white butter and brown sugar and whisk them together until it turns creamy in texture and pale yellow in colour. Now, add one egg at a time and whisk further until it forms a creamy texture. Add plum jam and tutti frutti. Preheat the oven at 180 C and bake the cake for at least 35-40 minutes. Remove the Christmas plum cake and let it cool down to room temperature.

Dark Chocolate Christmas Pudding Recipe

How about a healthy Christmas pudding recipe too? Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

4 tbsp unsweetened dark chocolate or cocoa powder 75 ml honey 110 gm olive oil 140 gm dates paste 2 eggs 1/2 tsp vanilla essence 1 tbsp almond flour 1 tbsp raisins and tutti-frutti (mix)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, mix olive oil, dates paste, eggs, vanilla essence, almond flour, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder unsweetened, along with the raisins and tutti frutti mix. Mix all the ingredients until they are nicely blended. Transfer the mixture to a baking tray. Bake at 160 degrees for 10 minutes until the tops are firm and cracked, but the chocolate beneath is hot and gooey. Dust with icing sugar and drizzle honey and serve hot.

We wish you a very Happy Christmas!