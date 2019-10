Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As the name suggests, we break our fast after a long night of rest and sleep. This meal gets us ready for the day ahead. A nutritious breakfast will power us up for the entire day and also prevent us from overeating later on during the day.

According to experts, compared to breakfast-eaters, breakfast-skippers tend to weigh more and have other unhealthy habits. They tend to consume too many sugary drinks or eat more high-calorie snacks during the day than they need to. A research at the University of Missouri shows that around 18 per cent of Americans older than the age of 2 regularly skip breakfast.

Researchers say that these people are missing out on key nutrients because breakfast-eaters get about 17 per cent of their daily calories from breakfast. They also get a significant portion of their daily recommend intake of several key nutrients, like vitamin D (58 per cent), vitamin B12 (42 per cent) and vitamin A (41 per cent) from breakfast They further added that breakfast-skippers consume 40 per cent more sweets, 55 per cent more soft drinks, 45 per cent fewer vegetables and 30 per cent less fruit than people who eat breakfast.

This study proves beyond doubt that breakfast is the most healthy meal of the day. Yet, despite knowing this, many of us skip this meal, maybe due to lack of time or options. Here, we reveal a few healthy breakfast options that are not only nutrient-rich but also easy to make.

Eggs with veggies

Make yourself a protein-packed breakfast that also promises to provide you with a booster dose of vitamins and minerals. Make scrambled eggs and add a lot of veggies to it. You can add bell peppers, capsicum, carrots, tomatoes, baby corn and sweet corn to name a few. You can wash this down with a cup of green tea. This will give you a healthy start to your day, fill you up and prevent you from overeating later on.

A rich creamy smoothie

There is nothing like a delicious and creamy smoothie to start the day. Make yourself a smoothie with bananas and milk. Add an apple to it if you want a variation in taste. Put in a handful of oats for a punch of fibre. Instead of oats, you can also use a handful of muesli or wheat flakes. Be imaginative and try out different combinations to keep it interesting. This is easy to make and filling too.

Veg stew

Kickstart your day with a bowl of veg stew. Just put a lot of veggies to boil. When it is almost done, add a few spoons of milk and pepper and salt to taste and you are done. Have this with bread or you can also add a boiled egg to it. Packed with vitamins and essential nutrients, this is the perfect breakfast to energise your day.

Whole wheat cereals

If you just want to relax and take the easy way out, pour yourself a bowl of whole wheat cereals. Add milk and fruits to it. For variation, you can also have it with yogurt and fruits. This will provide you will nutrients that will keep you going for the rest of the day.