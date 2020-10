Also Read - Want to boost immunity and keep bacteria and viruses at bay? Have donkey’s milk

Usually, atta halwa is made with lots of ghee and sugar, and that is why fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people avoid this delicious dessert. We have a healthy version of the ghee and sugar-filled atta halwa to satiate your sweet tooth without feeling guilty. This healthy Atta Halwa recipe has zero sugar and just a few carbs from the wheat flour. Watch the video provided by Cooktube and try this healthy dessert today.

Recipe

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

100g Wheat Flour

650ml Water

4g Stevia

How to prepare

Step 1

First dry roast wheat flour in a non-stick pan for 5-7 minutes. Stir continuously so that the flour does not burn.

Step 2

Then add water slowly to the roasted wheat flour and mix well to avoid forming lumps. Now, add stevia, mix well and bring to the boil.

Step 3

Cook the halwa for 5 minutes while stirring in between.

Step 4

Remove it from heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot