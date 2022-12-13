Healthy And Gluten-Free Christmas Fruit Cake Recipe

Christmas is around the corner and that one recipe that you all must be looking for at moment is fruit cake. Yes, what is a perfect Christmas without a perfect fruit cake? But, there are so many options in the market these days. Why not add a twist to Christmas fruit cakes? Below we have recipes of healthy, yes you heard it right healthy fruit cake recipes that you can make this Christmas and enjoy the holiday reason without compromising on your health.

Health Benefits of Fruit Cake

Did you know that fruit cakes come with a set of health benefits? Oh yes. Fruit cakes are also packed with nutrients rich dry fruits, and nutritional flour that helps the body to get the right amount of fibre, and the use of nutmeg in the recipes also enhances the gastrointestinal properties of the digestive system of the body. Also here is a complete list of health benefits that fruit cake has:

Reduces anxiety Enhances sleeping cycle Good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals Good source of antioxidants Keep blood sugar at bay (use of raisins keeps sugar levels in check) Reduce the risk of heart disease Relieve digestive symptoms

Healthy Fruit Cake Recipes For Christmas

If you are a health freak and still want to enjoy a slice of Christmas fruit cake, here are some good recipes you can try:

The Classic Christmas Fruit Cake

This classic Christmas fruit cake recipe is the best one you can try this year. It is made with healthy options like almond flour, coconut oil, and dry fruits.

Ingredients

Figs Dates Apricots Walnuts Salt Cranberries Almond Flour Eggs Cinnamon Vanilla Baking soda Orange juice Honey Coconut oil

Process

Chop all the dry fruits, and soak them in hot water or orange juice. Mix almond flour, salt, cinnamon, and baking soda together Now in another bowl whisk eggs, coconut oil, vanilla, and some orange juice. Add all the ingredients together. Bake this cake for between 60-70 minutes. Allow the cake to cool and then let it come to room temperature.

Follow this space to know more such healthy cake recipes that you can try this Christmas! Also, let us know what is your favorite fruit cake recipe in the comment section below.

Merry Christmas to all of you!