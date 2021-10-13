Health Tips For Men Over 40: 5 Essential Supplements That You Must Include In Your Diet

It is imperative for men above 40 to establish a routine that includes a healthy and varied diet, and regular exercise.

Men over the age of 40 need to take extra care of their health and food plays an important role in this. Read on to know more.

Men looking to optimize their health in the present and safeguard their future should look for ways to supplement their diet and better their nutritional intake. Supplements for men over 40 can help to rebuild testosterone levels and improve overall health. It is important to note that supplements are not a replacement for healthy habits such as eating right exercising and sleeping well. But what they can do is to help enhance vitality, support greater overall health, and, in some cases, address specific health concerns.

Vitamin D

Low testosterone makes men prone to a variety of health issues such as sleep apnea, low metabolism, loss of libido and fatigue. Proper vitamin D levels are a critical part of men's health. Including Vitamin D reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, improves immune function, regulates mood swings and helps to alleviate depression. Further, it improves DNA repair which enhances protection against certain types of cancers. In addition to supplements, salmons, sardines, egg yolks and shrimp are great natural sources of vitamin D

Magnesium

Chronic stress, consumption of more than 7 alcoholic beverages per week, regular consumption of coffee, tea or other caffeinated drinks creates a magnesium deficiency among men. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for Magnesium is approximately 375mg per day for men. The RDA limits were designed in order to prevent symptoms of deficiency. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, almonds, avocados, figs and bananas are some great sources of magnesium.

Omega 3

Lack of Omega 3 fatty acids in the diet can lead to heart conditions, mood swings, poor memory, dry skin, joint pain and autoimmune diseases. Omega-3 fats are essential to overall health and have a positive impact on the heart and brain function, and they help to reduce inflammation in the body. Omega-3 comes from both animal and plant sources. The primary animal sources are fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, etc. The primary plant sources are flaxseed, chia and walnuts. Consumption of Omega-3s is known to help in combating certain cancer cells, high cholesterol, diabetes and infertility.

Zinc

Zinc helps by promoting immune function to fight illness, supporting healthy cell growth and development, and ensuring a proper sense of taste and smell. It's especially important for men because of its role in maintaining prostate health, testosterone levels and overall sexual health. But since our bodies don't produce zinc, a daily intake is recommended to ensure healthy levels of these critical mineral vegetables, including berries, citrus fruits, kiwi, apples, red grapes, kale, onions, spinach, sweet potatoes and carrots are some of great sources of zinc.

Vitamin B6

This nutrient is an essential part for processes like brain development and transporting oxygen through your bloodstream. Vitamin B6 also helps you maintain a healthy nervous and immune system. Vitamin B6 helps in better blood circulation and a stronger immune system. Eating foods rich in vitamin B6 will help your body guard against infection. Good sources of Vitamin B6 include chickpeas, bananas, potatoes, tofu and nuts. Long-term, excessive alcohol consumption may eventually result in a B6 deficiency, as can hypothyroidism and diabetes.

Healthy habits for overall health

It is imperative for men above 40 to establish a routine that includes a healthy and varied diet, and regular exercise. It is best to avoid or completely stop smoking and strictly limit alcohol consumption. Also, regular screening tests and monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol level, and prostate health is also a must.

(This article is authored by Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert)

